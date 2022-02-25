With an eye on a semifinal spot, Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Friday. The match would be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC's qualification for the semifinals have already put pressure on the remaining contenders, with just three spots remaining. Jamshedpur FC, currently placed second with 31 points, will more or less ensure passage into the semifinals should they beat NorthEast United. Owen Coyle's men are currently on a three-match winning streak and with them in good form, it is highly likely that they would walk out with full points from this clash. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

The story is different for NorthEast United. Placed 10th on the points table with two matches remaining, all that Khalid Jamil's men can do is to end their season on a high. They did have something to cheer about last game when they triumphed over Bengaluru FC and Jamil would want his team to step up once again and try and produce a similar result. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao. The match will take place on February 25, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).