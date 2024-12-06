VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: After the success of her last short film, 'The World is in Our Hands', featuring Arbaaz Khan, renowned Dubai-based Indian filmmaker, producer, and director Ayesha Zaki, is all set to release her latest fantasy short film, "Jelly's Universe". The much-awaited film will be released across multiple satellite networks and OTT platforms worldwide. Ayesha has produced the film under her production company, Tinsel Town Films.

Also Read | 'May God Bless Them', 'It's a Relief': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's New Pic With Abhishek Bachchan Amid Separation Rumours Delights Netizens.

The film "Jelly's Universe" is a compelling social awareness film that has not only piqued interest but also struck a chord with global audiences and gaining significant attention on social media. Produced by the multifaceted filmmaker Ayesha Zaki, the film is her first venture into combining fantasy with social themes, addressing an intricate and pivotal subject of Parenting. As the first-ever social awareness short film in the fantasy genre created with VFX, it introduces a unique sci-fi touch to its artistic approach, adding an intriguing nuance that keeps viewers thoroughly engaged.

On being asked about the film, known as the 'OTT Queen' and the producer of the film, Ayesha Zaki shared, "We've ventured into something new this time, experimenting with a Disney-inspired approach. Through this short film, we aim to initiate a conversation through this film about the important role of quality time in fostering children's cognitive, physical, social, and emotional development. This film holds a deeper significance beyond being just a cinematic endeavor, and I am truly excited for its release."

Also Read | UK: Vice Chancellor of University of Buckingham James Tooley Suspended After Wife Submits Diaries of Alleged Affair With Hyderabad Woman, Inquiry Underway.

Nekib Ahmed, the writer, director, and editor of the film, shared his thoughts, saying, "Having watched Ayesha Ma'am's previous films, I've always admired her dedication to raising social awareness and highlighting children's struggles. The concept of this film intrigued and fascinated me, and I wanted to shape it from a child's perspective, blending imagination with reality. This is how the sci-fi and fantasy elements came into play. A child's imagination and thoughts play a pivotal role in shaping their future reality, and we aimed to bridge this gap between fantasy and reality using VFX and CG effects to give it a Disney-inspired touch. Being a part of this project has been an amazing experience, and working with Ayesha Ma'am was truly inspiring. I hope children and their parents can connect with the film and take away something meaningful from it."

The film Jelly's Universe is set to release in January 2025 on OTT platforms worldwide and will also premiere at the Emirates Film Festival in the UAE during the same month.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)