Buckingham, December 6: James Tooley, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buckingham, has been suspended following serious allegations involving an affair with a young woman from Hyderabad. The 65-year-old professor, who took charge as vice-chancellor in 2020, is accused of having a sexual relationship with the woman, whom he also allegedly helped with her university fees. The accusations were made public after Tooley's estranged wife, Cynthia, reportedly handed over the woman’s diaries to the university.

The allegations against James Tooley first came to light after his estranged wife, Cynthia, handed over copies of diaries written by the young woman to the University of Buckingham. According to a report by The Times, the woman claims that she first met Tooley when she was 18 years old. Their relationship reportedly became sexual when she was 21, although she later revised her account, stating she was 25 when the relationship began. Tooley, who had been involved in an educational project in Hyderabad, helped the woman with her university fees, which she later described in the diaries as part of their ongoing relationship. UK Shocker: Student Dies Using Two to Three 'Big Bottles' of Laughing Gas Everyday.

Tooley, who had served as the vice-chancellor since 2020, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and malicious." Through his legal counsel, he has expressed confidence that the truth will emerge and that he will be vindicated, The Times reported. He further explained that he had a professional relationship with the woman due to their involvement in educational projects, not a personal one. The relationship allegedly continued after the woman graduated and returned to the UK, although it ended in 2019. UK Shocker: Virginia McCullough Kills Parents, Lives Alongside Their Bodies For 4 Years in Essex; Jailed for Life.

As per The Times report, Cynthia, who married Tooley in 2022, raised further concerns about her husband's behaviour after their separation. On October 11, she alerted university officials to the alleged affair, leading to the professor's suspension. In addition to the affair, Cynthia made other accusations, including a report about a "suspicious object" found at Tooley’s residence. The object, which was later identified as a junior air rifle, was seized by the police, but no criminal investigation was launched.

The University of Buckingham has initiated an independent inquiry into the matter, with an investigation report expected to be submitted by Christmas. During this period, Tooley remains suspended, and the university is being led by interim co-heads. The outcome of the inquiry will determine the future course of action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).