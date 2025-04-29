PRNewswire

Singapore, April 29: Celebrating 20 years of Agoda, the digital travel platform is inviting hoteliers and accommodation providers across the region to participate in a landmark 20th Birthday sales campaign leading up to the special occasion on May 19.

Also Read | Apple Likley To Soon Launch Its 1st Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

The celebration promises to be the platform's most ambitious strategic promotion yet, uniting partners and travelers through a raft of exclusive deals across accommodation, flights and activities. The special birthday sale will offer travelers worldwide exceptional savings of up to 60% from May 7-20, with exclusive discounts up to 70% on May 21.

Partners will be offered a significant opportunity to increase property visibility, attract and drive demand from high-intent guests, boost occupancy rates and capitalize on Agoda's two decades of market expertise.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

This initiative comes as Agoda customers show strong interest for international travel. 87% of travelers expect to take the same number of trips or more compared to 2024, with most of those journeys involving crossing international borders (52%).

"For 20 years, Agoda's mission has been to make travel more accessible while delivering greater value to our partners who have been with us from the beginning and as we grew," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "This campaign is not just a celebration, it's another way for our hotelier partners to connect with international travelers through our world-class technology and deep understanding of local markets."

Over the years, Agoda's journey has been defined by strong partnerships, with around 95,000 accommodations joining the platform in its early years, many of which remain active to this day. This reflects the trust placed in Agoda by its partners, as the platform has expanded to host over 5 million accommodation listings worldwide.

Smith added, "By generating excitement for this campaign, we aim to help hoteliers convert the buzz around our birthday into measurable results."

Agoda's partners are still growing decades later

From its first listing of a boutique hotel in Pattaya to today's global network of 5 million properties, Agoda's growth mirrors the ambition of its partners. The platform now connects customers with over 130,000 flight routes and 360,000 activity providers.

Agoda has spent the past decade building tools that help accommodation partners work smarter, not harder. Through its PartnerHub platform, properties now get access to a range of digital tools designed to help them fulfil their potential. On average, properties using tools like Agoda Intelligence secure 30% more bookings than competitors. By turning complex data into clear business strategies, Agoda helps partners stay visible, save time while growing revenue.

Daren Lee, Director of Revenue at Sunway Putra Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia said: "With 650 rooms to fill, we rely on partners who deliver results--and Agoda has done just that since we started working with them. From starting with just a few thousand nights, we've grown 16 times over the decade. Agoda's consistent performance, data-driven campaigns and dedicated local team support have helped us scale significantly and stay competitive, including during COVID-19 when strong domestic support was critical."

The engine behind the growth

Behind every partner's growth story lies Agoda's digital infrastructure, a constantly evolving system processing vast amounts of data to achieve optimal results for accommodation providers including:

- 1 trillion daily price checks to match demand with the best deals.

- Analyzing over 2 billion user interactions daily to refine personalized travel recommendations.

- 12 petabytes of monthly data analyzed to forecast trends and tailor offers.

Over the past two decades, Agoda has redefined travel by empowering its partners and unlocking unforgettable experiences for explorers worldwide. This milestone celebrates the partnerships that have shaped its legacy and the technology driving its progress, ensuring that every journey remains effortlessly smooth and convenient.

Hoteliers interested in participating in Agoda's 20th Birthday Campaign can enroll here.

NOTE TO EDITORS ABOUT AGODA Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 5 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)