New Delhi, April 29: Apple is anticipated to launch its first foldable iPhone soon. As per reports, the company is preparing to introduce its foldable iPhone in 2026. The company reportedly has been conducting R&D on a top-down folding smartphone since 2024. The unfolded device is expected to have dimensions similar to existing iPhones.

The foldable iPhone is likely to feature a book-style design, similar to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The design may include a phone-sized display on the outside, while unfolding the device may show a larger tablet-sized display on the inside. Initially, there was speculation that Apple would first launch a foldable iPad. However, due to challenges faced in the Chinese smartphone market, the company has reportedly revised its plans. Apple may now introduce the foldable iPhone as its first foldable product. OnePlus 13s Launch Confirmed, Coming in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

As per a report of 9to5mac, the first foldable iPhone is expected to make its debut in 2026. However, there is also a possibility that the launch could be delayed until 2027 or even later. As per reports, the iPhone Fold price might start between USD 2,100 and USD 2,300.

Foldable iPhone Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the build quality of the foldable iPhone is expected to be durable. The device is anticipated to feature a combination of stainless steel and titanium alloy in its hinge to provide durability and strength. Additionally, the casing is likely to be made entirely of titanium alloy. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Pre-Orders, Launch on April 30, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola Edge 50 Pro Successor.

Apple's foldable iPhone is reportedly set to feature a crease-free display. The device is expected to have an inner display measuring around 7.8-inch, free of creases, along with an outer display of approximately 5.5 inch. The iPhone Fold design may not include Face ID due to the limited internal space created by its slim design. Instead, Apple is likely to bring Touch ID, which would be integrated into the side button.

