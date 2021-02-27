Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Jhanwi Creative Studio, an Ahmedabad-based photo studio has made India proud on the international photography platform by winning the renowned AFNS Award.

The AFNS AWARD is an international competition for photographers in the field of Newborn Photography & Maternity Photography.

We draw on photographers who convey a high level of quality and exceptionalness with their pictures. The idea, composition, image design, and implementation are evaluated by an international expert jury. The award is divided into the following 7 categories: maternity, newborns, parents, babies, children, siblings, birth.

The 2021 results have just been released and Indian photographers from Jhanwi creative studio have been named the winner of the newborn photography category, out of thousands of entries from 18 countries.

The studio is run by young talents 23-year-old Rudra Jani and 21-year-old Meshwani Chavda. Despite their youth and less experience, they are adept at sensing and delivering on the needs of their clients as well as arranging some of the most beautiful and poignant pictures of new mothers and their babies.

The studio has achieved much since its inception. It completed more than 250 sessions within the first six months of its inception and has bagged an award by the international contest called AFNS Awards. The two talented duos who run the company believe in the value of hard work and struggle to meet the lofty goals that inspire them.

Meshwani Chavda is adept at creating adorable settings for babies. In collaboration with Rudra Jani, who is a highly talented photographer, they are able to create magical photographs. Jhanwi Creative Studio helps capture adorable photographs of babies and their mothers, which will endure as long-lasting memories for a client.

The studio is racing ahead, thanks to the efforts of its creative leaders. RudraJani is based in Mehsana and is pursuing qualifications in VFX and Animation from eQuinoxx. He started this business with his own efforts and has been steadfast for the past 3 years.

Just graduated from Gujarat University, Meshwani Chavda lives in Ahmedabad and is passionate about photographing babies. She manages the entire process of photographing right from the beginning to the end in the studio. Her ambition is to carry her business to abroad, along with continuing her higher studies. RupeshGohil is a senior editor of Jhanwi Creative Studio.

