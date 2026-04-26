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News INDIA Surat Horror: Dietician Murdered by Husband; Body Found Stuffed in Cement-Sealed Wooden Box in Salabatpura The Salabatpura police have initiated an intensive search for a man accused of murdering his wife and attempting to conceal her body inside a wooden box at an abandoned residence. The victim, identified as Shilpa Salvi, a dietician by profession, had been missing since April 20.

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The Salabatpura police have initiated an intensive search for a man accused of murdering his wife and attempting to conceal her body inside a wooden box at an abandoned residence. The victim, identified as Shilpa Salvi, a dietician by profession, had been missing since April 20.

According to investigators, the accused, Vishal Salvi, allegedly killed his wife at their Godadara residence before transporting the body to his old family home in the Salabatpura area. In a calculated attempt to hide the crime, he reportedly placed the body in a wooden chest and poured cement over it to prevent the detection of any odor. Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral.

The incident came to light after Vishal filed a formal missing person’s report with the Godadara police on the day of the murder. However, suspicion arose when he later left a confession letter for his 15-year-old son and fled the city. Acting on the information in the letter, police raided the Salabatpura property and recovered the remains. Chhattisgarh Double Murder: Police Constable’s Wife and Minor Son Killed by His Lover in Brutal Knife Attack in Durg; Accused Arrested.

"The couple had been married for 15 years," stated Salabatpura Police Inspector RA Jadeja. "While the body has been sent for a forensic autopsy, multiple teams are currently working to track the suspect’s location." A motive for the killing has yet to be established.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).