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Technology Technology Salesforce Hiring: CEO Marc Benioff Says Salesforce Will Hire 1,000 New Graduates and Interns To Scale AI ‘Exponential’ Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced the hiring of 1,000 new graduates and interns to drive the company's AI initiatives, such as Agentforce. This move challenges fears that AI will eliminate entry-level jobs. While Salesforce recently cut roles in marketing and product, it is rebalancing its workforce to focus on younger, AI-native talent.

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In a direct challenge to the growing narrative that artificial intelligence will eliminate entry-level roles, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has announced plans to hire 1,000 new graduates and interns. The move, characterised by Benioff as a "narrative violation", signals a strategic shift toward using younger talent to build and deploy the company's latest autonomous AI technologies. The hiring initiative focuses on Salesforce's "Futureforce" program, with new recruits tasked specifically with scaling the company's AI agent ecosystem.

"We’re hiring 1,000 new grads & interns right now to ride the AI exponential," Benioff posted on X. "You are right they said AI would kill entry-level jobs. Meanwhile these grads & interns are building it," his post read. Salesforce Layoffs Update: 4,000 Role Shift Part of 2025 Redeployment Strategy, Not Job Cuts, Amid ‘Agentforce’ AI Push.

We’re Hiring 1,000 New Grads & Interns Right Now To Ride the AI Exponential, Says Marc Benioff

I’m locked on, @DavidSacks! We’re hiring 1,000 new grads & interns right now to ride the AI exponential. You are right they said AI would kill entry-level jobs. Meanwhile these grads & interns are building it — powering Agentforce & Headless360 at Salesforce. 🚀 New grads: Drop… https://t.co/La6iTWGFYT — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) April 25, 2026

Fueling the 'Agentic' Future

The new wave of talent will be integrated into the development of Agentforce and Headless360, Salesforce’s core AI platforms. Agentforce, which became widely available in late 2024, uses autonomous agents to handle customer service, sales leads, and data analysis - tasks traditionally handled by entry-level support and administrative staff. The announcement came as a response to data shared by David Sacks, which noted that college graduate hiring is up 5.6 per cent over last year despite widespread industry fears. Salesforce appears to be betting that new graduates, often dubbed "AI natives", possess the adaptability required to navigate the rapid evolution of generative and agentic models.

Strategic Workforce Rebalancing

While Salesforce is currently in a hiring phase for AI talent, the company has undergone significant restructuring to make room for these investments. Earlier in 2026, reports surfaced that Salesforce had reduced roughly 1,000 roles across marketing, product management, and data analytics to realign resources. Furthermore, Benioff recently disclosed that the company's customer support arm was reduced from 9,000 to 5,000 "heads" through the successful deployment of AI agents. Rather than a total workforce reduction, the company describes this as "rebalancing" - cutting traditional support roles while simultaneously adding thousands of "forward-deployed engineers" and AI specialists to help customers implement these same tools. Axis Bank Layoffs: Axis Bank’s Employee Headcount Drops by 3,000 in FY26 As Tech Investments Boost Productivity.

Industry Context: The Shift in Big Tech

Salesforce's approach contrasts with recent moves by other tech giants. While Microsoft recently offered voluntary exit packages to approximately 7% of its senior US workforce to focus on AI efficiency, and Google reaffirmed a massive USD 185 billion capital expenditure for AI infrastructure, Salesforce is explicitly framing its youth hiring as a way to "layoff-proof" its future growth. The company has consistently allocated nearly 10 per cent of its operating expenditure to technology over the last four years. This sustained investment has allowed the firm to move past the "SaaSpocalypse" fears of 2024, positioning human-AI collaboration as the central pillar of its FY2026 strategy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Marc Benioff). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).