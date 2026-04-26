Home

US US Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out The identity of the suspect linked to the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced online, though there is no official confirmation yet. Fox News and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz claimed that the individual is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

The identity of the suspect linked to the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced online, though there is no official confirmation yet. Fox News and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz claimed that the individual is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

Posting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, “The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody.” Authorities have not officially identified the suspect, and the information remains unverified.

Cole Tomas Allen Named In White House Dinner Shooting Scare, No Official Confirmation Yet

NEWS: The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2026

What Happened At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

The incident took place at the Washington Hilton, where the high-profile event was underway. Reports suggest attendees heard between five and eight gunshots, triggering panic inside the venue. Security personnel quickly moved in to take control of the situation and secure the area.

Donald Trump Shares Image of Suspect in Custody

BREAKING: Trump releases photo of the WHCD suspected shooter pic.twitter.com/69KQHELkO5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 26, 2026

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/N3UTveVNFM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2026

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were escorted to safety. Officials later confirmed that all attendees were unharmed. Washington Hilton Chaos: Gunfire Reports Trigger Panic, Donald Trump and Guests Evacuated From White House Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Videos).

Donald Trump Responds

Reacting to the incident, Trump said, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.” Shooting Scare at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Donald Trump Says ‘Let the Show Go On’ After Suspect Held.

He further added, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

Meanwhile, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, “I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way, and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here.”

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).