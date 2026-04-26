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News INDIA Heatwave In India: Gig Workers’ Federation Writes to Labour Ministry Seeking Mandatory Heat Protection for App-Based Workers Amid Rising Temperatures As scorching temperatures grip large parts of India, a national body representing gig and platform workers has urged the government to introduce enforceable heatwave protections. T

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New Delhi, April 26: As scorching temperatures grip large parts of India, a national body representing gig and platform workers has urged the government to introduce enforceable heatwave protections. The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking the introduction of binding safeguards under the Code on Social Security, 2020.The legislation governs social security entitlements for gig and platform workers across the country.

In its letter, the federation proposed a series of measures aimed at protecting workers from the harsh impact of heatwaves. These include paid cooling breaks during orange and red heat alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department, along with safeguards against penalties, ID blocks, or reduced incentives if workers pause duties due to extreme heat. The federation has also called for mandatory access to drinking water, oral rehydration salts, and cooling shelters for workers operating in high temperatures. Heatwave in Delhi: Amid Rising Temperatures in National Capital, Doctors Remind People To Ensure Adequate Hydration; Medical Help if Uneasiness, Fever Persists.

Additionally, it recommended the introduction of in-app emergency distress systems and public compliance dashboards to ensure accountability among aggregators. Highlighting the urgency of the issue, IFAT noted that delivery personnel, ride-hailing drivers, and home-service workers continue to operate under severe heatwave conditions without adequate protections, exposing them to serious health risks. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Records Season’s Highest 44.5°C As North India Reels Under Severe Heat, IMD Issues Yellow Warning.

To strengthen its case, the federation pointed to international examples, noting that countries such as South Korea, Singapore, France, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and the US state of California have already implemented similar protections for platform workers. “Heat protection is not a privilege. It is a labour right, a public health necessity, and a matter of dignity,” the federation said. "Heat protection is not a privilege. It is a labour right, a public health necessity, and a matter of dignity," IFAT said in its letter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).