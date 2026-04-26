Tollywood actress and social media sensation Ashu Reddy, known for her appearance in Chal Mohan Ranga and Bigg Boss Telugu, has broken her silence regarding a high-profile financial scandal. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the actress issued a stern legal warning against those spreading "baseless" information after reports surfaced of an FIR filed against her.

Honey Trap Allegations Against Ashu Reddy

The controversy stems from a complaint lodged at the Hyderabad City Central Crime Station (CCS) by the family of Y.V. Dharmendra, a London-based software engineer. The complainant, Dharmendra’s father, alleges that Ashu Reddy entered a relationship with his son in 2018 and promised him marriage. According to the FIR, Dharmendra allegedly transferred over INR 9.35 crore in cash, along with 5kg of gold and several luxury assets, including cars and flats, some of which were reportedly registered in the actress's name. The family claims the marriage never materialised despite rituals and long-term discussions, characterising the ordeal as a financial "honey trap."

Ashu Reddy Denies Allegations

In a direct response to the viral reports, Ashu Reddy posted a brief but firm message on her Instagram story, denying the allegations and threatening legal action. "Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect," she wrote. Following the social media statement, the actress was seen visiting the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur to seek blessings, a move fans noted as a moment of reflection amid the growing legal storm.

FIR Filed

The Hyderabad Police have confirmed that a case (FIR No. 78/2026) has been registered against Ashu Reddy and her family members, including her parents and sister. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) S. Chaitanya Kumar stated that while the case initially appeared to be a "live-in relationship dispute," the sheer volume of financial transactions has made the investigation complex. "After getting to know she is an actress, we started a deeper investigation and thus cannot disclose every detail at the moment," the DCP noted, adding that bank records and property registrations are currently being scrutinised.

Ashu Reddy’s Upcoming Films 2026

Ashu Reddy, often called "Junior Samantha" due to her resemblance to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has a significant following in the Telugu states. Aside from Chal Mohan Ranga, she has starred in films like Focus and Spark: L.I.F.E., and has upcoming projects including Circus Car 2 and Trimukha slated for release in late 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ashu Reddy's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).