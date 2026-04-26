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US US Erika Kirk Breaks Down After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Says ‘I Just Want To Go Home’ (Watch Video) Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, was left visibly shaken after a shooting scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where top political leaders, journalists, and public figures had gathered for the high-profile annual event.

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Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, was left visibly shaken after a shooting scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where top political leaders, journalists, and public figures had gathered for the high-profile annual event.

According to eyewitnesses, panic erupted when gunshots were heard near the venue, prompting an immediate security response. Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and other dignitaries were swiftly escorted out by the Secret Service as guests were instructed to take cover under tables.

Erika Kirk Breaks Down After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

NEW VIDEO: Erika Kirk breaks down in tears after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: “I just want to go home” pic.twitter.com/tgmnFbpsb1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 26, 2026

Amid the chaos, Erika Kirk was seen breaking down emotionally. Witnesses said she repeatedly told those around her, “I just want to go home,” highlighting the distress caused by the sudden incident. She was consoled by aides and security personnel as she was safely evacuated from the venue. Gunshot Scare at Washington Hilton: Correspondents’ Dinner Postponed After Gunfire Reports, Suspect in Custody; Donald Trump Says ‘Let the Show Go On’.

Reports from Fox News anchor Bret Baier described the scene as “mass chaos,” with nearly 2,000 attendees scrambling for safety before armed agents secured the area within seconds. Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and that all protected individuals are safe. The situation was brought under control quickly, though the emotional impact on attendees remained significant.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, known for its blend of politics and media, was cut short following the incident. For Erika Kirk and many others present, the evening turned into a moment of fear, leaving behind a lasting sense of shock and unease.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).