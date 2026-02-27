VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: On the sacred occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Nirvair Productions, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi Committee, Maharashtra, has launched a special AI-visual music video tribute dedicated to the life, values, and supreme sacrifice of Guru Sahib Ji.

The music video has been visually created using AI technology, while remaining deeply rooted in devotion, remembrance, and reverence. The tribute is being released ahead of the upcoming Shaheedi Shatabdi events in Navi Mumbai, scheduled for 28th February and 1st March, as part of the larger statewide commemorations marking 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's Shaheedi.

The music video is now live on the Nirvair Productions YouTube Channel.

The song has been sung, written, and composed by Manna Mand, adding a powerful musical voice to the tribute.

The launch follows earlier Shaheedi Shatabdi gatherings held in Nagpur and Nanded Sahib, which witnessed participation from over 10 lakh members of the Sangat, reflecting the scale and collective spirit of the commemorations across Maharashtra.

Hardeep Singh Sandhu, Member of the Shaheedi Shatabdi Committee, Maharashtra, stated, "This project is our seva to Guru Sahib Ji on the 350th year of His martyrdom. While the visuals are created using AI, the emotion and intent behind this tribute are deeply human. The aim was to present His legacy in a form that connects with today's generation while maintaining its sanctity."

Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative, Jaspal Singh Sidhu, President, Sikh Coordination Committee, Government of Maharashtra, added, "The Government of Maharashtra's involvement reflects a historic and inclusive approach to these commemorations. Initiatives like this bring communities together and reinforce the timeless values of courage, unity, and humanity that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji stood for."

The AI-based music video stands as a confluence of tradition and technology, offering a contemporary medium to carry forward Guru Sahib Ji's eternal message, as Maharashtra prepares to host the upcoming Shaheedi Shatabdi events in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

