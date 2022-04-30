New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rushi Bhatt, Sr. Director and Head of AI at Compass IDC, inaugurated the new state-of-the-art technology innovation and development centre in Bengaluru, in the presence of Joseph Sirosh, Chief Technology Officer, Compass, Inc. This will be second international development center outside of the United States, with Compass IDC, Hyderabad serving as their first. Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is a real estate technology aggregator located in the United States.

Compass is widening its Product and Engineering talent pool by building this IDC center. Compass IDC Bengaluru will focus on accelerating R&D and innovation throughout the company's technological stack using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), mobile apps, cloud, data intelligence, and data analytics. Compass uses a combination of technologies to give cutting-edge digital solutions and capabilities to its real estate professionals.

Joseph Sirosh, Chief Technology Officer, Compass, Inc. said, "Since our inception here in India, the technology talent that we have acquired has played an integral role in helping Compass establish itself as the biggest Real Estate Brokerage in the US. These engineers are not only helping us grow as a company, but they are also impacting the lives of thousands of Agents in the US. Technologies like AI, ML, Cloud, Mobile Development etc are poised to revolutionise every aspect of the Real Estate Ecosystem and I firmly believe that India's tech talent will be key in this revolution"

Rushi Bhatt, Sr. Director and Head of AI at Compass IDC said, "The Compass Bengaluru IDC is an important milestone in taking forward Compass's vision of investing in Data, AI and ML. The IDC aims to leverage the technology talent pool to spearhead the next wave of cutting-edge innovation towards developing agile, digital solutions that enable a seamless experience to the stakeholders across the real estate eco-system."

Compass entered and established the first India Development Center in Hyderabad. The IDC's existing technical talent pool has been instrumental in the creation of cutting-edge technology-based products in a variety of sectors, including CRM, Marketing, Client Servicing, 3D Virtual Tours, and more. In fact, Compass's Real Estate Knowledge Graph, an AI-based platform capable of detecting correlations between previously unrelated data sets, is fully based in Hyderabad.

The Compass IDC in Bengaluru will implement cutting-edge AI and machine learning advancements. The company has already built a strong artificial intelligence team in Bengaluru. Following this development, Compass will continue to grow its technological talent pool in India by employing engineering expertise in areas such as cloud, AI, and machine learning.

