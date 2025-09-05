New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Innovations in the manufacturing and industrial sector have focused on predictive maintenance coupled with intelligent automation and supply chain optimization. Artificial Intelligence-based tools are now forecasting indirect material consumption as well as reducing inventory levels and improving cash flow, according to the 'Vision AI: Trends and Strategic Insights 2025' report by Protiviti and CII.

"AI-based tools forecast indirect material consumption, reduce inventory levels, and improve cash flow. Manufacturing and industrial domains, traditionally driven by volume and scale, are being refashioned by predictive intelligence and process automation," the report said.

Factories and supply chains are changing into smart, adaptive systems that optimize production, minimize downtime, and ensure durability in volatile markets.

In financial services, Al is redefining trust, regulation and decision-making. "By incorporating intelligence into risk assessment, compliance functions, fraud detection and customer engagement, financial institutions are attaining precision and pliability in a sector where reliability is cardinal," the report noted.

For retail, online commerce continues to witness notable changes due to Al. Through transaction data, businesses now personalize customer journeys, enabling enterprises to forecast demand, optimize pricing and deliver seamless, unified commerce experiences.

In healthcare, "Al is not only augmenting human expertise but also enabling breakthroughs in diagnostics, treatments, and accessibility, redefining the very foundation of patient care and public health," the report stated.

Enterprise Technologies and IT services are harnessing AI to drive digital transformation at scale. From automating cloud cost optimization to empowering cybersecurity and powering advanced analytics, Al has become the core force of modern IT environments and ecosystems.

Real estate and hospitality are welcoming intelligent automated systems to balance efficiency with experience, enhancing property management, optimizing operations, and delivering more intuition-based guest interactions.

The automobile sector is reshaping mobility, with Al fuelling vehicles, safety features, and the slow shift toward autonomous engineering.

Energy, chemicals, and utilities are also utilizing Al to manage demand, optimize production, reduce environmental impact, and accelerate the global transition toward sustainability.

Dhrubabrata Ghoshdastidar, Managing Director of Protiviti Member Firm for India noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is not only about faster work or improved efficiency but also about changing the way industries think and operate.

Ghoshdastidar said, "AI is about rethinking industries, not about increasing efficiency. AI is transforming business models and customer engagement at scale in India, from predictive healthcare to hyper-personalized retail and intelligent supply chains in manufacturing. Now is the time to embed AI at the core of strategy and culture, ensuring ecosystems and workforces are equipped for the scale of transformation ahead."

Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India noted "For Indian enterprises, AI is no longer a choice on the periphery; it is central to how boards are shaping long-term strategy and resilience. Indian businesses need to understand that resilience, not speed, is what defines successful adoption."

The above-mentioned trends together signal the beginning of an AI-powered era where enterprises that adopt responsibly and strategically will gain not only economic advantage but also resilience, sustainability, and relevance in an evolving global landscape, according to the report. (ANI)

