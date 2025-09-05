Mumbai, September 5: With South Africa’s youngsters shining in series wins over Australia and England, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith believes the league has helped the young guns perform at a high level when called up to the international stage. South Africa registered a five-run win over England in the 2nd ODI to seal the series victory. Matthew Breetzke became the first South African player to score 50+ scores in his first five ODI outings for the nation, showcasing a positive trend in Proteas cricket. As a build-up to the SA20 Season 4 auction, Smith shared his thoughts during a roundtable interaction facilitated by SA20. Here Is Why Former India Spinner Ravi Ashwin Didn’t Feature in SA20 2025–26 Player Auction List.

“If we go back three years, before season 1, the discussions were about how we were going to impact the system. We said back then that with full houses and full production, exposing young talent to the best players in a highly competitive environment would only benefit our players in the long run.

“We see that now that a generation of players have come through who have played 3 seasons of SA20 and have progressed into the IPL and the international stage. With South Africa winning the World Test Championship, the quality of players is progressing. You look at this team with Ryan Rickleton, Stubbs, Breetzke, Brevis and many more; you are starting to see players shine on the big stage,” Smith told IANS.

Over 500 players will go under the gavel in Johannesburg on September 9, as the six franchises finalise their 19-player squads ahead of Season 4 starting on 26 December 2025. SA20 2025–26 Auction: South Africa’s Top Talent, International Stars Headline Season Four Player List.

Despite the mass level of talent that is there in the auction, Smith confirmed that the lack of Indian players is due to BCCI’s guidelines against playing in foreign franchise leagues but would love to add the Indian players if they receive the permission.

"Indian fans are some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we would love to build our audience with them. If in the meantime, the BCCI changes their mind and there's more options for Indian players than I think we are perfectly ready with our six franchises to be able to attract those talents, but right now, we work with the BCCI and respect their decisions,' he added.

