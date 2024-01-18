Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): The four-day aviation show, Wings India 2024, officially commenced on Thursday with the theme 'Advanced Air Mobility' at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport.

The spotlight of the show this year is on Air India's first Airbus A350, originally destined for Russian airline Aeroflot but redirected to India due to geopolitical circumstances as Russia is currently facing US sanctions.

Also Read | Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform's Feature 'Nighttime Nudges' To Remind Teens When They Spend Over 10 Minutes on App Late at Night.

The advanced and modern A350, a wide-body aircraft, takes centre stage at Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad, running till January 21.

"Air India is set to induct six A350-900 aircraft originally designated for Aeroflot. The first aircraft delivered in the last month of 2023, reflects a previous arrangement where Air India had announced the acquisition of Airbus A350s with expedited timelines, initially intended for the Russian airline," an official told ANI.

Also Read | Ram Mandir, Lord Ram To Replace Red Fort and Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 Currency Notes? Here’s the Truth About Pictures Featuring Ram Temple Going Viral.

Air India, backed by the Tata Group, welcomed its first Airbus A350 last December, part of its order for 470 aircraft.

The A350 is set for domestic operations by the end of January after necessary checks and approvals.

With a non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and a competitive edge in long-haul travel, the A350-900, among 70 wide-body aircraft ordered, is expected to enhance Air India's position in the market. It boasts fuel efficiency, burning 25 per cent less fuel than its predecessors.

Air India has made a historic order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, to be delivered over the next five years.

This includes a total of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with one already delivered to Air India and the rest scheduled to join its fleet gradually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)