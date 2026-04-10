PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE: AIRFLOA) continues to build strong momentum across railway and emerging defence segments, supported by strategic partnerships, expanding product capabilities, and a robust order pipeline.

Also Read | GPay Pocket Money: How To Activate UPI Circle in Google Pay.

For FY26, the Company is expected to report topline of more than₹315.00 crore, reflecting a growth of almost ~64% YoY, supported by strong order inflows and execution across railway, Defense, Renewable energy and emerging segments.

Key Developments in FY26

Also Read | Humayun Kabir Viral Video: AJUP Chief Challenges Trinamool Congress Over Purported Clip, Says 'Have No Dealings With Anyone'.

Strengthening Order Visibility

- Unexecuted order book of ~₹500 crore

- Active order pipeline of ~₹236 crore

- ₹1,350 crore worth of tenders participated

- Continued traction from Indian Railways, metro projects, and export-linked demand

Strategic Expansion into Defence

- In the process of forming a Joint Venture with Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS).

- Entry into electronic warfare, AI-led defence systems, and advanced materials

- Positions the Company in high-growth, high-value defence manufacturing

Product & Capability Expansion

- Signed MoU with Janatics Industrial Automation for automatic door systems

- Expands offering into specialized subsystems for modern railway platforms

- Enhances participation in integrated and system-level railway projects

Operational & Organizational Readiness

- Continued focus on execution efficiency and project delivery

- Strengthened customer engagement and project management capabilities

- Transition to a new corporate office, supporting collaboration and future scale

- Capital Expenditure towards Infrastructure Expansion

Future Direction

Building on its current momentum, Airfloa's next phase of growth will be driven by:

- Customer & Product Expansion: Increasing wallet share across railways, metro projects, and OEMs

- Execution Excellence: Strengthening delivery, throughput planning, and project execution

- Technology Integration: Advancing automation, digital engineering, and operational efficiency

- Defence & Aerospace Scale-Up: Leveraging the JV to participate in high-value defence programs

- Integrated Solutions Play: Transitioning from component supply to turnkey and system-level solutions

- Export Growth: Expanding international presence through global project execution

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)