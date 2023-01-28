Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has launched high-speed 5G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The telecom operator said it has thus become the first to launch 5G services in the region.

Initially, Airtel launched these services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Lakhanpur and Khore in Jammu province, and has launched the service at Kupwara city in Kashmir valley.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to complete its network build-out and roll-out, a company official said in Jammu.

"Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no additional cost until the roll-out becomes wider," the official said.

Adarsh Varman, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, "I am delighted to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnur, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khor."

"Customers in these cities can experience ultra-fast network and enjoy 20-30 times faster speed than current 4G speed," Varman said, adding that 5G internet services will be available very soon in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner. (ANI)

