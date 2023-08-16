NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: AjnaLens, the pioneering Indian XR startup known for its transformative innovations for making society a better place, has unveiled its latest marvels - the AjnaXR PRO and AjnaXR SE Mixed Reality headsets. These cutting-edge devices, set to debut on August 15, 2023, mark a new chapter in immersive technology by seamlessly merging the digital and physical worlds.

The introduction of AjnaXR PRO and AjnaXR SE represents a pivotal moment in AjnaLens' innovation journey. These headsets are poised to disrupt the immersive technology landscape. The AjnaXR PRO features a dual 2.1-inch display with a stunning resolution of 4560 x 2280. Boasting 256GB of storage and a robust 5500mAh battery, users can enjoy extended hours of uninterrupted immersion.

The launch event, hosted at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, brought together luminaries from various fields. Esteemed speakers, visionary developers, and influential thought leaders witnessed the unveiling of these ground-breaking products. The event's resounding success underscored AjnaLens' commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and creating products that resonate with the evolving needs of society.

Abhijit Patil, Co-founder and COO of AjnaLens, has illuminated the transformative potential of the newly launched devices with profound insight, stating, "At AjnaLens, we envision a future where technology can improve our society and help us achieve more. Our AjnaXR SE and AjnaXR PRO devices are a step towards that future. They show our commitment to pushing boundaries in training, learning and human development and demonstrating India's innovation on a global stage. Our goal is to transform the way we learn and get skilled, and these devices reflect the goal of making every individual in India skill-first."

The innovation of AjnaLens goes beyond hardware, offering an array of empowering platforms. Their flagship product, AjnaVidya, is a cutting-edge XR ecosystem that reimagines learning through the power of AR/VR. It provides immersive training and upskilling experiences for professionals and businesses, fostering growth and proficiency.

For developers, Ajna Developer Hub (ADH) is a creative haven that offers necessary SDKs, APIs, Documentation, and Tutorials enabling them to shape immersive content and experiences that resonate. On the other hand, Ajna Publisher Hub empowers creators with insights and analytics for their content, providing real-time data on performance, engagement metrics, demographic insights, market trends, and performance benchmarks.

Users can access XR tools and content on any device with an internet connection, making immersive learning and experiences accessible on the go with Ajna Workstation - AjnaLens' own cloud-based computing service that defies device limitations.

Ajna Talent Platform is one such premier platform for showcasing XR content and portfolios, connecting creators with top companies across industries seeking XR talent.

AjnaLens' journey is not only about immersive technology but also about redefining possibilities and inspiring a future where boundaries are mere stepping stones. These advancements underscore AjnaLens' continuous dedication to reshaping immersive experiences with a skill-first approach, ultimately contributing to the empowerment and progress of the nation.

The AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE are available for preorder on their website www.ajnalens.com now!

AjnaLens, a pioneer in XR technology since 2014, is a leading human-centric organization on a mission to forge a skill-oriented world with equal economic prospects. By reshaping learning and human development, they are propelling equitable growth.

With AI-driven wearable solutions, AjnaLens has redefined skill development. Their immersive learning solutions have catalysed digital transformations for governments, education institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. Notably, they've transformed 300+ industrial training institutes in India with the world's largest Metaverse for Vocational Training.

AjnaLens is trusted by prestigious clients like the Indian Army, Indian Navy, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Vedanta, L&T, and Tata Technologies among others. Their partner ecosystem includes top companies like Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Unreal Engine. AjnaLens has filed 20+ patents in augmented, virtual, and allied fields.

