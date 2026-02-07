Mumbai, February 7: Commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are advised to plan their travel carefully tomorrow, Sunday, February 8, as the Railway Administration has announced significant maintenance mega blocks (Sunday Mega Block) across all major suburban lines. Central Railway and Western Railway will operate various engineering and maintenance blocks to ensure infrastructure upkeep and safety. The blocks will impact the Central (Main), Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Western lines, leading to service cancellations and diversions during peak afternoon hours.

Central Railway: Main and Harbour Line Disruption Due to Sunday Mega Block

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will carry out essential repairs on both the Main Line and the Harbour Line. Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Between Goregaon and CSMT Suspended for 3 Months Due to Demolition of Old Bandra-Khar Bridge.

Main Line (CSMT to Vidyavihar): A block will be in place on the UP and DOWN slow lines from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. During this time, DOWN slow services departing CSMT will be diverted to the fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla. UP slow services will follow a similar diversion between Ghatkopar and CSMT.

Harbour Line (Panvel to Vashi): Services on the UP and DOWN Harbour lines will be suspended between Panvel and Vashi from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. Services from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur and from Panvel to CSMT will remain cancelled during the block.

Transharbour and Western Railway Services

Maintenance work extends to the trans-city corridors and the western suburbs, where local connectivity will be partially limited.

Transharbour Line: Services between Thane and Panvel will be cancelled from 11:02 AM to 3:53 PM. However, special trains will continue to operate between Thane and Vashi/Nerul to assist commuters.

Western Line (Santacruz to Goregaon): A jumbo block will be implemented on the UP and DOWN slow lines from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Due to the lack of platforms on the fast line at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir, trains will not halt at these stations. Commuters are advised to use the Harbour Line for these specific destinations.

Commuter Advice and Alternative Travel for Sunday Mega Block

To mitigate the impact of the cancellations, the railways will run special local trains on the CSMT-Vashi section. Port Line services will remain available throughout the day.

Important Note: Due to the diversions, most active services are expected to run 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. Passengers are encouraged to check the latest updates on the M-Indicator app or the official railway Twitter handles before heading to stations. Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 as CSMT Rings in Midnight With Celebratory Honks (Watch Video).

Why These Blocks Are Necessary

These weekly blocks are a standard procedure for the maintenance of tracks, signalling systems, and overhead equipment (OHE). With the ongoing CSMT Redevelopment Project (affecting platforms 16 and 17) and the expansion of the fifth and sixth lines on the Western Railway, these maintenance windows are critical to prevent technical failures during the high-volume weekday rush.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : Yes, there is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

