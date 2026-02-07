Patna (Bihar) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated the Bihar MLAs for e-Vidhan, which aims to aid the Legislative Assembly in carrying out its entire functioning digitally.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Union Minister said, "A grand event of e-Vidhan is being held in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha today. I want to congratulate all the MLAs of Bihar. The entire functioning of the house will become digital."

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under the Digital India Programme of the Government of India. It aims to make the functioning of all State Legislatures paperless, transforming them into 'Digital Houses', and integrating all 37 Legislative Houses on a single digital platform under the vision of 'One Nation, One Application'.

Further, hitting out at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju said that the Congress will not get another chance to be in power.

"Rahul Gandhi is rattled because his party is not going to get another chance in government. This is why he does a little drama and dialogue here and there to stay in the news. India has moved on under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Rijiju's remarks come after the recent standoff between the Opposition and the Treasury benches in the Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's address in the Lower House, where he cited former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

BJP leaders argued that quoting the "unpublished work" violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces, escalating an all-out slugfest between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier today, Rijiju urged the Opposition not to discuss the military operations to "gain fame and do politics", warning that it could have "serious repercussions" on the future of the military leadership.

"If every Military Operation and Wars are to be discussed in a manner to gain fame & to do politics, it will have serious repercussions on the future Military leadership. I've never seen such irresponsible opposition leaders. Every member must speak as per Parliamentary rules," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

