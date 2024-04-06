NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: Share Our Strength, working towards driving positive change in the child nutrition sector and eradicating classroom hunger, hosted an exclusive initiative called "Feed the Future" on March 17th at The Bombay Club, in aid of The Breakfast Revolution and The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The event attended by 150 people raised funds to provide breakfasts and lunches for underprivileged school children across India. Share Our Strength, an American fundraising organisation matched all donations from the evening, doubling the amount raised. The funds will provide 4,000 students with nutritious school meals daily for the upcoming academic year.

The event chaired by Gauri Devidayal, Co-founder and Director, Food Matters Group and business leader Avani Davda, witnessed an extraordinary 10-course dining experience curated by celebrated chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Asma Khan, Manish Mehrotra, Prateek Sandhu, and Anil Rohira, who came together for this noble mission to 'Feed the Future'. Pankaj Jethwani, Co-founder - The Breakfast Revolution, Shridhar Venkat, CEO - Akshaya Patra and Debbie Shore, Co-founder - Share Our Strength hosted business leaders and other notable personalities like Maniesh Paul.

During the event Debbie Shore, Co-founder - Share Our Strength spoke about how everyone had a strength to share, be it sharing expertise, providing access to key people, raising funds, volunteering and more. "I am happy to see so many wonderful people here tonight who can work together and build a community to nourish children, and that we can enable them to better serve their communities sustainably."

Leading the team of celebrated chefs, Sanjeev Kapoor, a goodwill ambassador for Akshaya Patra for over 15 years, impressed the audience with his charm and his unwavering commitment to this cause close to his heart. He shared his insights on the importance of nutritious and tasty meals in keeping children healthy and energized and encouraged people to participate/donate to the cause. He graciously extended his support by collaborating with The Breakfast Revolution for this event.

During the event, a live auction featured products generously donated by JBL, paintings and ceramics by artists, stay offers from Taj, Sitara Himalayas, The Johri and tableware by Indian Heirloom Company, adding to the excitement and success of the fundraiser. Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India said, "With over 76 years of legacy, JBL has been amplifying music's power to make people feel good, connected and alive. JBL has associated with The Breakfast Revolution for this event to effect real authentic change in society. While it's natural to feel consumed by our daily duties, we understand the importance of contributing towards the community to unite in tackling critical issues like child undernourishment. The auction represents our commitment to making a meaningful impact towards the cause."

Functioning under the public-private partnership model, The Breakfast Revolution has served over 30 million breakfasts since 2014 with a vision to impact 1 million lives by 2030. Akshaya Patra provides nutritious lunches in government and government-aided schools and has served over 4 billion meals to date and plans to reach the 5 billion milestone by October this year. The funds raised through this event will aid in bolstering their programs

The event was made possible by community champions EazyDiner, The Table, and The Bombay Club, who opened their doors to unite people for this crucial cause. The Breakfast Revolution is the main program under the Decimal Foundation, a registered non-profit Charity Trust (80G) in Mumbai. The basic mission of The Breakfast Revolution, founded in 2014, is to combat malnutrition among children in India. It has been on an aggressive path to reach poor children in anganwadis, low-income schools and low-income communities with high-quality, tasty, nutritious, cost-effective, and safe breakfasts. The meal fulfils the gaps of the midday meal program by providing most of the child's daily requirement of vitamins, minerals, and protein in one meal itself.

