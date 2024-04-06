UP Shocker: Man Allegedly Kidnapped, Beaten and Forced to Drink Urine in Moradabad; Three Accused Arrested

Lucknow, April 6: A 21-year-old man was reportedly kidnapped in a car, held captive in a room, beaten, and made to drink urine. The incident took place on March 31 in Agwanpur in Moradabad Civil Lines area in Uttar Pradesh. The instance came to the fore a video of it was extensively shared on social media. On Friday, April 5, the police detained three suspects and were put in jail. "Video evidence helped identify the accused," Akhilesh Bhadauria, SP City, Moradabad, told TOI.

According to the police, the accused claimed they were subject to the victim's mistreatment and harassment of their daughter. UP Horror: Two Minor Boys Forced to Drink Urine After Beating, Chilli Powder Applied on Their Private Parts Over Theft Suspicion in Siddharthnagar; Six Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Eight identified and two unidentified individuals were the subject of a formal complaint filed under section 66 of the IT Act at Civil Lines, along with IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction with intent to cause to be secretly or wrongfully confined), and 34 (acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The matter is being investigated, and the remaining defendants will shortly be apprehended, said the police. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine for Eloping With Woman in Ujjain; Video Goes Viral.

The father of the victim stated that his son endured over nine hours of torture. The victim can be seen in the viral video wearing a garland of shoes. He is then dragged by several of the accused into the bathroom, where a woman forces him to drink urine out of a plastic container. In another video, two women were seen abusing the victim at their mother's command.

