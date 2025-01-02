PNN

New Delhi [India], January 2: Alieus Hedge Fund, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, Mr. Ashish Jain, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by raising Rs100 crore in business within just four months in December 2024. This extraordinary accomplishment highlights the fund's growing prominence and trust among global and Indian investors.

The milestone reflects Alieus Hedge Fund's strategic approach to delivering innovative investment solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in the hedge fund industry. The fund's success comes amidst growing interest from investors across diverse regions, including India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and Mexico.

Speaking about the achievement, Jain stated:

"This is a testament to the faith our investors have placed in us and the strength of our team's dedication. Our focus remains on delivering consistent value while exploring new opportunities in emerging markets."

Alieus Hedge Fund's ability to achieve such significant growth in a short span showcases its commitment to excellence and adaptability in a competitive financial landscape. The fund continues to emphasize transparency, innovation, and a client-first approach, making it a preferred choice for investors worldwide.

This milestone follows a series of successful events, including a recent gathering of 500 leaders in Goa, India, further emphasizing Alieus Hedge Fund's growing influence and dedication to creating awareness about hedge fund opportunities globally.

About Alieus Hedge Fund

Alieus Hedge Fund is a global leader in providing cutting-edge investment strategies tailored to meet the diverse needs of its investors. With a focus on innovation and sustainable growth, the fund continues to expand its global footprint, delivering exceptional results for its stakeholders.

