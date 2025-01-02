As we enter 2025, Malayalam cinema continues to outshine other industries with its gripping stories and stellar performances. In case you are planning to spend the New Year's weekend with a thrilling dose of entertainment, let us tell you that an exciting lineup of films and series is set to arrive on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. From Payal Kapadia's Cannes 2024 Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light to Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph's gripping mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini, movie buffs have a lot to enjoy. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘All We Imagine As Light’

Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, which has brought glory to India at the international level, will soon make its digital debut. The Malayalam film, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, tells the story of two nurses navigating the hustle and bustle of life in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. After shining at the Cannes 2024, the movie is expected to bring more laurels to the country at the Golden Globes 2025. All We Imagine As Light will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3.

‘Sookshmadarshini’

Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, was released in the theatres on November 22, 2024. The MC Jithin-directed black comedy left everyone impressed with his gripping storyline and suspense. Fans who missed out on watching this masterpiece in theatres can wait for the Malayalam film to release on ZEE5. An official release date is yet to be announced by the platform.

Watch ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Trailer:

‘I Am Kathalan’

Directed by Girish AD, I Am Kathalan is a crime thriller that stars Naslen K Gafoor and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of protagonist Vishnu's desperate attempts to reconcile with his girlfriend. I am Katahalan, and I am currently available for streaming on Manorama Max.

Watch the Trailer of ‘I Am Kathalan’:

‘Mura’

This Malayalam action-thriller follows the tale of a group of friends who, driven by greed, decide to commit a robbery. However, their plans fail, leading to a chaotic situation that tests their loyalty to each other. Directed by Muhammad Musthafa, Mura stars Hridhu Haroon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Krish Hassan, Maala Parvathi and Kani Kusruti. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mura’:

‘Hello Mummy’

After a successful theatrical run, Hello Mummy, directed by Vaishak Elans, is reportedly making its digital debut in January 2025. The movie stars Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hello Mummy’:

Have you watched any of these Mollywood films yet? Share your thoughts about them in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).