PNN

New Delhi [India], March 29: Alstone, India's premium exterior cladding brand, has announced its renewed collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Official Cladding Partner for T20 Season 2025. After a successful association in 2023, Alstone is once again partnering with RCB, reinforcing its commitment to high performance, innovation, and excellence values that resonate deeply with the team's spirit.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Wicketkeeper-Batter Litton Das To Skip Zimbabwe Test Series for Pakistan Super League 2025.

With the tagline "Think Cladding, Think Alstone", and the campaign "Super Batting, Super Cladding 2.0", this partnership celebrates the synergy between top-tier cricketing action and architectural innovation. As a pioneer in the facade industry for over two decades, Alstone is known for its premium exterior cladding solutions, including Zinc Composite Panels (ZCP), Aluminium Honeycomb Panels (Alcomb), Fire Rated Composite Panels (FRCP),metal based HPL and Louvers, Trusted by architects, facade consultants and builders, Alstone continues to redefine modern cladding with sustainability and cutting-edge designs.

Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Alstone, shared his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again for T20 Season 2025. Our previous collaboration in 2023 brought us remarkable brand mileage, allowing us to connect with a passionate and engaged audience. Just as RCB consistently delivers outstanding performances on the field, Alstone remains committed to offering world-class, innovative facade solutions. This partnership will further strengthen our brand presence and align us with a team that shares our vision for excellence."

Also Read | Ola Electric Sales Mismatch: Centre Issues Fresh Show-Cause Notice to Bhavish Aggarwal's EV Company Over Mismatch in February Sales Numbers, Says Report.

This collaboration will also augment our objective to create awareness amongst young creative fraternity & consumers about the innovative cladding solutions provided by Alstone.

The collaboration will include a dynamic mix of marketing campaigns across digital platforms, outdoor advertising, print, radio, and social media, ensuring extensive brand visibility throughout the T20 season.

Rajesh V Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, welcomed Alstone's return, stating: "We are delighted to have Alstone back as our Official Cladding Partner for this season. Their innovative approach to exterior cladding solutions aligns perfectly with RCB's dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks."

About Alstone

Alstone has been a leading manufacturer of cladding solutions for the last two decades including Fire Retardant Composite Panels (FRCP), Metal based HPL (High-Pressure Laminates), Aluminium Honeycomb Panel, Metal Louvers, Zinc Composite Panel (ZCP) in association with VMZINC, France. Alstone has two state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Dehradun, India & Dubai, U.A.E. Having its own coating line for constantly delivering superior quality of products with swift services to the consumers.

Visit website: https://www.alstoneindia.com/

About Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India, owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2024, the team qualified by winning 6 out of 6 games from the bottom of the points table with a 1 % chance. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged champions in the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB won the rights to own and operate a team in the Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023 and shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Cafe which saw an expansion by a newly opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recognised as the 'World's most beautiful airport' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles in 2023.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold, which resonates on and off the field - 'Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download the RCB Mobile Application to know more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)