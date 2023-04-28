Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman Group, the world's preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, announces two forthcoming destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with Diriyah Company - Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah.

Aman Wadi Safar, located in the exceptional desert landscape near the city of Riyadh, will be home to a 78-key Aman hotel, a collection of up to 34 Aman Branded Residences, and expansive amenities including a vast Aman Spa and an array of dining experiences.

Following the successful opening of Aman New York, Denniston Architects has been appointed to bring Jean-Michel Gathy's extensive experience combining Aman's renowned design language with the local culture, heritage, and landscape of a destination to the project.

Aman Wadi Safar will draw inspiration from its pristine natural environment, as well as traditional Najdi design elements, to embrace the values of a community lifestyle, creating a resort setting which weaves amongst the wadis and plateaus of the site, reinforcing the connection between the property and its otherworldly desert location. Aman Wadi Safar is expected to open in 2026.

Additionally, Aman Group announces Janu Diriyah, an additional property in the strong pipeline for Aman's sister-brand Janu, which means 'Soul' in Sanskrit. Announced in 2020, Janu has been created with a different pace and energy to Aman, designed to encourage connectedness and shared experiences.

Janu Diriyah, expected to open in 2026, will be located within close proximity to the Unesco Heritage Site of At-Turaif close to the historic city of Riyadh. Comprising 120 hotel rooms and a spa, as part of the Janu Wellness offering, the property will include a multitude of dining and experiences and will create memorable moments which build lasting connection amongst its like-minded community of guests.

Speaking about the two new projects, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said, "This announcement marks a continuation of Aman Group's commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah Gate build upon Aman Group's existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce my strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, and previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and Unesco Heritage Sites."

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, commented, "We are very proud to launch Diriyah's partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world's largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity. Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together."

Aman Group has already announced three properties in the pipeline within AlUla, Saudi Arabia, two of which will be Aman destinations, as well as Janu AlUla. Additionally, Aman Group has announced Project Sama, the brand's first luxury motor yacht being developed in partnership with Cruise Saudi, which will offer on-the-water voyages in the Red Sea, as well as in the Mediterranean.

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world, including the recently opened Aman New York (2022). A further ten projects are under construction. In such spectacular settings, Aman has honed its offering with its transformative influence on mind, body and spirit through harmoniously designed environments transporting guests out of their everyday lives. Twelve properties also offer private branded Residences: sanctuaries that go beyond commonplace notions of luxury allowing a select few to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality.

In recent years, Aman has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens. In 2018, the introduction of Aman Skincare continued the brand's holistic influence, offering beautiful, scented formulas using powerful all-natural ingredients and inspired by Aman Spas. The introduction of Sva - a range of supplements designed to help maintain optimum health - and Aman Fine Fragrance in 2020 continued this journey, bringing Aman into the comfort of home. This sentiment was echoed in 2021, with the arrival of a new retail collection, The Essentials by Aman, comprising timeless ready-to-wear pieces that answer the needs of every Aman guest.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020, Aman welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Forthcoming Janu hotels that have been announced are Tokyo (2023), Diriyah and AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

