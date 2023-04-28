Mumbai, April 28: Russian scientists are suspected of having ‘contacted aliens’ and gathered ‘cosmic intelligence’ through psychic means. Journalist and UFO researcher George Knapp alleges that the United States developed a technique called ‘remote viewing’ that allowed them to effectively peek into alien brains and use their technology.

During a trip to Russia in the 1990s to learn more about their alien research programme, Knapp claimed to have witnessed remote viewing. Real-life Aliens on Area 51? Ex-CIA Agent Claims To Have Seen UFOs, Confirms Existence of Extraterrestrials At The US Military Base (Watch Video).

In an interview with documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell for the Weaponized podcast, Knapp stated that ‘they’ have this enormous UFO study that goes on for 10 years and then another one replaces it. They're trying to figure out, 'How do we duplicate [alien] technology?’

He claimed to have met Lieutenant General Alexei Yurievich Savin while in Russia, who reportedly desired to inform the public about the study. Knapp said that Savin had developed remote viewing in essence.

He displayed some training videos in which a Russian sailor was placed at the bottom of a ship and asked to locate other naval assets without being able to peek out the window and see them. And they were, at least in this movie, really accurate, unbelievably correct, Knapp said.

Additionally, he claimed that the programme had been expanded to include regular Russian housewives who were chosen to test the strange mind trick in addition to trained professionals.

Knapp said that there was one woman who had expertise in diagnosing medical problems. She could evaluate your emotional state and determine your physical state.

And she was pretty right-on with me with, I'm not going to get into details on that, but there are some things you can look at me and figure out without being a psychic, but she got some stuff that she shouldn't have known, he further added. What Will First Contact With Aliens be Like? Harvard Astronomer Gives an Idea About Extra-terrestrial Creatures.

Knapp asserted that people who are skilled at distant viewing can speak with creatures that are not from Earth. They are extending their consciousness into the cosmos when they encounter someone who engages them in conversation, exchanges knowledge with them, or shows them images, he stated.

