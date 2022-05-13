Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Aman New York will welcome its first guests on 2 August 2022.

The culmination of a monumental transformation of the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan, the 83-suite hotel and its 22 branded residences bring the peace promised by Aman's Sanskrit-derived name to the heart of New York, ushering in a new era for hospitality in one of the world's greatest cities.

The hotel is the second in a new, pioneering generation of Aman properties in urban settings, following in the footsteps of Aman Tokyo and taking the brand to 34 properties worldwide.

Resting on the corner of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, the storied Crown Building was built in 1921. Designed by Warren and Wetmore, architects of some of New York's most influential buildings-including Grand Central Station and the Helmsley Building-the building have undergone significant restoration, marking its next chapter as an urban Aman sanctuary.

Through a combination of its original architectural splendour and Aman's harmonious design language, the inimitable tranquillity of Aman is extraordinarily reimagined in this urban environment, transporting guests away from the frenetic pace of the city below.

On entering Aman New York, guests ascend to the hotel's 14th floor, where a double-height atrium instantly instils a sense of grandeur while connecting exceptional spaces for socialising, designed by Jean Michel Gathy of Denniston and guided by the pulse of the city. Restaurants include Arva, Aman's convivial Italian restaurant, and Nama, Aman's interpretation of Japan's washoku dining tradition, which features a Japanese Hinoki wood counter for omakase-style fine dining, alongside a Wine Library, all linked by a verdant wraparound Garden Terrace.

Featuring reflective pools and dramatic firepits, the 650-square-metre outdoor space benefits from a retracting glass roof allowing year-round access. Meanwhile, the exclusive Jazz Club offers world-class live performances, reinventing a classic New York experience and serving as a nightly gathering place.

Elsewhere, a flagship Aman Spa covers three storeys (2,300 square metres) defining an entirely new and all-encompassing approach to rejuvenation in the city. The most comprehensive realisation of Aman's wellness philosophy in the Western Hemisphere, the spa offers a full spectrum of wellness-enhancing facilities, centred by a 20-metre indoor swimming pool flanked by firepits and daybeds and warmly lit by the glow of magnificent copper light installations.

For those seeking a dedicated wellness experience, two vast Spa Houses comprise double treatment rooms, Banya and Hammam rooms, and private outdoor terraces with hot and cold plunge pools, daybeds and fireplaces. Available for private use, the Spa Houses are comparable to those of Aman's remotest retreats and introduce a totally new concept to the city.

Ideal for business or leisure guests alike, the hotel's 83 suites are among New York's largest and are inspired by the airy architecture of Aman's properties in Southeast Asia. An invitation to switch off from the outside world, every suite also offers a functioning fireplace, a first in New York City, while bathrooms are opulent and oversized with oval soaking bathtubs, marble rain showers and double vanities. Large windows offer dynamic views, and the use of organic, natural materials and muted tones bring a sense of balance and harmony reminiscent of that found in Aman resorts of the East.

On the building's 11th and 12th floors, 11 Grand Suites can be configured with additional bedrooms to create family-sized spaces, while two Aman Suites offer the pinnacle of urban Aman living with views of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, living and dining areas with tables for six, kitchenettes with counter seating and large walk-in wardrobes.

In a further nod to the brand's roots, each suite also features a large-scale mural by contemporary Japanese artist Ryoko Adachi and inspired by the 15th-century masterpiece Pine Trees (Shorin-zu byobu) by Hasegawa Tohaku.

One of Japan's most celebrated works, Pine Trees was designated as a National Treasure in 1952 and is internationally acclaimed. Adachi's recreation of the piece perfectly captures its eminent pre-Edo influence and is a homage to Tohaku, printed on delicate rice paper and spanning the walls as a captivating focal point.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman says, "Following the success of the multi-award-winning Aman Tokyo, our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to urban destinations continues apace. A milestone opening, Aman New York marks our greatest investment into a single destination to date. The hotel introduces an entirely new concept to the city through expansive and unmatched amenities, which propels the brand forward, delivering a guest experience like no other."

Aman New York joins Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah as the brand's third destination in the United States. Part of Aman's robust future pipeline, the trio will soon be accompanied by Aman Miami Beach (2024).

Aman New York hotel reservations open on 25 July 2022, with stays commencing on 2 August 2022.

Website: amannewyork.com

Images: Aman New York

Address: Aman New York, The Crown Building, 730 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world, with a further nine projects in the pipeline.

In such spectacular settings, Aman has honed its offering with its transformative influence on mind, body and spirit through harmoniously designed environments transporting guests out of their everyday lives. Twelve properties also offer private branded Residences: sanctuaries that go beyond commonplace notions of luxury allowing a select few to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality.

In recent years, Aman has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens. In 2018, the introduction of Aman Skincare continued the brand's holistic influence, offering beautiful, scented formulas using powerful all-natural ingredients and inspired by Aman Spas.

The introduction of Sva-a range of supplements designed to help maintain optimum health-and Aman Fine Fragrance in 2020 continued this journey, bringing Aman into the comfort of home. This sentiment was echoed in 2021, with the arrival of a new retail collection, The Essentials by Aman, comprising timeless ready-to-wear pieces that answer the needs of every Aman guest.

With innovation, a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu-meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Three forthcoming Janu hotels are already under construction: Tokyo; AlUla in Saudi Arabia and Montenegro.

