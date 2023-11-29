NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of the Amazfit Balance in India. The Amazfit Balance, crafted with precision to aid individuals in attaining a harmonious balance between life, work, and well-being, will be available for sale starting December 4th at 12:00 PM on Flipkart and the Official Amazfit India Store. Drawing inspiration from the success of the Amazfit GTR and GTS smartwatches, the Amazfit Balance integrates state-of-the-art technology and features that have resonated deeply with a global user community. Fueled by Zepp Health's evolving AI ecosystem, the Amazfit Balance is poised to become the flagship model of Amazfit's Lifestyle Series.

Also Read | Mob Violence and Lynching: Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu Did Not Appoint Nodal Officers To Prevent Incidents, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

What's New in Amazfit BALANCE:

* Mental and Physical Readiness Analysis: Assess and optimize your mental and physical preparedness with advanced analysis tools, ensuring you're ready for peak performance in both aspects.

Also Read | Swiggy Food Delivery Business Grows 17% and Company Delivers Gross Merchandise Value of USD 1.43 Billion in First Half of FY24: Prosus.

* Body Composition Measurement: Track and understand your body composition with precision, gaining insights into key metrics for a more comprehensive approach to fitness and health management.

* Dual-Band GPS with 6 Satellite Position System: Enhance location accuracy and tracking capabilities with dual-band GPS and a 6-satellite positioning system, ensuring precise location data during activities.

* AI Powered Workout Partner (Zepp Coach): Elevate your workout experience with an AI-powered Zepp Coach that tailors exercises to your fitness level, providing dynamic and effective training sessions.

* Amazon Alexa Built-in: Seamlessly integrate the power of Amazon Alexa into your daily routine, bringing voice control and a world of information and services to your fingertips.

* Large 1.5" HD AMOLED Display with 200+ Watch Faces: Enjoy a vibrant visual experience on a spacious 1.5" HD AMOLED display, featuring over 200 customizable watch faces to match your style and preferences.

Amazfit recognizes that the future of smart wearables lies in AI-driven advancements that empower individuals to take control of their well-being. With a heightened focus on holistic wellness, the Amazfit Balance integrates an upgraded dual-LED and 8PD BioTracker™ 5.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. It also introduces features that assess critical mental recovery indicators. Among these is the groundbreaking "Readiness" feature, which provides users with a daily score, helping them understand how specific sleep indicators influence their mental and physical condition as they strive for the perfect balance between activity and recovery.

Users can delve deeper into their Readiness insights, generated from a Knowledge Base developed by a team of experts, including Dr. Lisa Meltzer. Dr. Meltzer is a licensed clinical psychologist, board-certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Sleep Medicine, with over 22 years of clinical teaching and research experience in the field of sleep medicine. These insights are accessible through Zepp Health's AI-powered rest and wellness service.

The Amazfit Balance introduces a new dimension to health data tracking with the "Body Composition" measurement feature. This enables users to effortlessly measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, water content, bone mass, protein levels, BMI, and Basal Metabolism--all directly from their wrist. To enhance precision, users can pair their Amazfit Balance with the Amazfit Body Composition Analyzer Mat1, which measures the same metrics in the lower body, offering a comprehensive view of their body composition.

Amazfit understands the significance of a well-rounded lifestyle extending beyond health and fitness in the Indian market. Embracing this approach, Amazfit Balance is designed with tailored features for the region. With 150 sports modes, in-built yoga courses, and cutting-edge sensors, the smartwatch caters to diverse fitness preferences. Additionally, advanced features like sleep tracking, breathing quality analysis, and HRV monitoring contribute to a comprehensive wellness experience. The inclusion of dual-band 5 satellite GPS enhances location accuracy. While specific features may vary, Amazfit is dedicated to adapting its offerings to align with the unique needs and preferences of Indian users, ensuring an enriched user experience.

The Amazfit Balance is now available on Flipkart (www.flipkart.com/amazfitbalance-store) and via the official Amazfit website, with prices starting from 24,999/- INR. For more information, please visit Amazfit Official Website (www.in.amazfit.com/products/amazfit-balance) and official social channels.

CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovations Full empowerment partner of Amazfit in India, in his enthusiasm, shares his excitement about the Amazfit Balance, "Amazfit Balance, a groundbreaking innovation in advanced health, fitness, and lifestyle features, represents a significant leap forward in wearable technology. Empowered by cutting-edge AI technology, this smartwatch is set to revolutionize how individuals manage their life, work, and well-being. By offering detailed insights and personalized support, Amazfit Balance enables users to achieve their optimal balance, promoting a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle."

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies, and delivers data analytics services for population health. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)