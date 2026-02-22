Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter and 'Kappalottiya Tamizhan' VO Chidambaram Pillai, in Madurai.

The statue, initially planned for 140 feet, was later increased in height.

Addressing the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "VO Chidambaram Pillai was a man who lived a life of pure sacrifice without expecting anything in return, and who passed away dedicating his entire life to selfless service. If today we say that we are living with such freedom and rights, it was VO Chidambaram Pillai who sowed the very first seed of that freedom in this soil...Today, we have laid the foundation stone for the statue of VOChidambaram Pillai."

The Vice President said that he was requested by "brother ACS" that "A 140-foot statue should be installed for VOC in Madurai."

"You must come and lay the foundation stone for it, and he personally requested me," Radhakrishnan said.

"When he first spoke to me, he said the statue would be 140 feet tall. But after coming here, he said it has now been raised to 150 feet in height. Who could possibly refuse to attend such an occasion? I certainly could not. So I immediately agreed to come. Today, we have laid the foundation stone for the statue of V. O. Chidambaram Pillai," said the Vice President.

He also said, "When I reflect on this, I remember something I once read in a history book. VO Chidambaram Pillai was sent to prison. He was given a cruel punishment that was not imposed on others, not one life sentence, but two life sentences. After serving his term, when he was finally released and came out of prison, there were only two people standing there to receive him."

"As VOC approached, he could not recognise one of the two men. He pointed to the other and asked whether they could leave together. At that moment, the great soul who was standing there looked at V.O.C. and asked, "Pillai, don't you recognise me?" The moment he heard the voice, VOC was shaken. He turned and asked in disbelief, "Isn't this the voice of Subramania Siva?" He trembled. See what kinds of "rewards" British imperialism had given them. It had given a terrible disease to Siva. It had given crushing poverty to our V.O.C., yet one truth remains: there is no power in this world that can defeat righteousness. Dharma will ultimately triumph. Truth never sleeps. There is no force in the world that can dig a grave and bury honesty forever," the Vice President stated.

He asserted that, "There were only two people there. One of them, suffering from a dreadful disease, told VOC, "Do not touch me." But VOC. did not hesitate. He ran forward and embraced him, saying, "Let the terrible disease that has afflicted you also afflict me."What friendship! What noble character! Some may have thought that since hardly anyone came that day, their sacrifice had gone in vain. But it did not go in vain. When a seed is sown, a plant does not sprout immediately. Wherever the spark of patriotism fell as a seed, the sacrifice of V.O.C. ensured that it would be honoured for all time."

"Seeing this gathering today, assembled in his honour, fills my heart with joy. My dear Tamil people, I extend to you my heartfelt greetings that arise from the depths of my heart," the Vice President said.

Talking about Chidambaram Pillai, the VP said,"Chidambaram Pillai even engaged in the kerosene business. By the kerosene business, it meant that he would bring a drum of kerosene and sell it. Seeing this, the British questioned, "How can VOC, who opposes the government, conduct a trade that is under government control?" and they stopped his kerosene business as well."

"After that, he started a small rice shop. Today, when we say "rice shop," we simply go and buy sacks of rice. But in those days, it was a period of scarcity. One had to obtain permission from the authorities. Somehow, he managed to run a small rice shop. When the British came to know of it, they shut that down too. When we say he "pulled the oil press," it was not only the oil press he pulled. In order to attack his livelihood and his family, they stopped his kerosene trade and even his small rice shop. It was not some big business, just a small shop selling a few sacks of rice, measuring it out by hand. Even for that, the British would not grant permission, VP said further.

Praising Chidambaram Pillai, the Vice President said, "Despite all this, VO Chidambaram Pillai never hesitated to raise the slogan 'Vande Mataram."If we say we are erecting a statue for him, is that a matter of pride for him? No. The real pride is ours that even though we did not live during his time, we have the blessing of honouring and paying tribute to his statue today. I say this here with great pride."

As per a release by the PIB, the role played by Vallinayagam Olaganathan Chidambaram Pillai, [VOC] popularly known as Kappalottiya Tamilan [The Tamil Helmsman] and Sekkizuththa Semmal [scholarly gentry who suffered at the oil press], was an exceptionally talented organiser and an individual who believed in utilising all available avenues to rouse the people for nationalistic cause. It was not until the arrival of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) at Tuticorin (Present day Thoothukudi) that the Swadeshi movement in Tirunelveli district began to gather force and momentum.

Born on September 5, 1872 to an eminent lawyer Olaganathan Pillai and Paramyee Ammai in Ottapidaram, Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. VOC graduated from Caldwell College, Tuticorin. Before beginning his law studies, he worked for a brief period as the taluk office clerk. His tussle with the judge forced him to seek fresh pastures at Tuticorin in 1900.Until 1905, professional and journalistic activities consumed most of his energy.

VOC entered politics in 1905 following the partition of Bengal. Towards the end of 1905, VOC visited Madras and was drawn closer to the Swadeshi Movement initiated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Lala Lajpat Rai. VOC was drawn towards Ramakrishna Mission and came into contact with Subramania Bharati and the Mandayam family. (ANI)

