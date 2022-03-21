Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Holcim Group and one of India's largest cement makers, has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022.

Ambuja Cements has also secured the fifth rank in the manufacturing category of the report.

With "I Can" as its brand philosophy, Ambuja Cements has become one of India's leading cement manufacturers by constantly seeking to offer more than what its customers need. It has been providing hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable products and environment-friendly practices since it started operations.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "We're happy to be recognized as India's No. 1 trusted cement brand. As a responsible cement brand that cares for the people and planet, this is surely a moment of pride for us. Ambuja has always kept the consumer at its focus by providing quality and sustainable solutions that are relevant to Indian consumers today. We will continue to innovate and build on the trust earned in the years to come. Our research and innovation team are constantly developing products which are not only innovative but also responsible and sustainable. We want to provide green living choices to the customers through durable and environment friendly products in India."

Ambuja Cements has placed the customer at the centre by setting industry benchmarks in offering low carbon, sustainable solutions. The company's innovative product portfolio includes differentiated products such as Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Cement (PPC) for different climatic conditions. Through such product innovations, Ambuja Cements aims to ensure a greener tomorrow for the future generations.

TRA's Brand Trust Report 2022 is the result of comprehensive primary research conducted on its proprietary 10 brand behaviours, which make up the Brand Trust Matrix. The study had 1,617 consumer influencers across 16 cities as respondents.

It analyzed over 8,000 unique brands, from which the top 1,000 were listed in the report. TRA's Brand Trust Report data provides invaluable consumer insights to leading Indian and global organizations, allowing them to enhance their brand's scope and relevance in these fast-changing times.

With social responsibility as its core ethos, Ambuja Cement recently launched the campaign #ChangeTheStory to elevate the narrative around sustainability by showcasing technology-backed solutions that offer effective and measurable outcomes, in coordination with ACC Limited. As part of this campaign, a non-invasive technology named Bubble Barrier will remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste from Agra's Mantola canal.

