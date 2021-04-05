Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Engineering services major L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said that Amit Chadha has taken over as the new CEO and Managing Director.

Prior to his elevation, Chadha was serving the company as deputy CEO and whole-time board member. He joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of the company' executive management team.

Amit is currently based in Washington DC and his overall career spans over two decades in core engineering and information technology outsourcing.

He has managed P&L for multiple business units, spearheaded organisation wide strategic initiatives and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.

"The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise of LTTS makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services," said Chadha.

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro focused on engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

Their customer base includes 69 fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies and over 16,000 employees spread across 17 global design centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)