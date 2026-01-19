PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Acclaimed photographer Amit Khanna joins hands with renowned entrepreneur and pageant consultant Pankaj Kharbanda to present RUBARU 2026, this year's Glar-Iconic calendar -- an evocative visual tribute to Indian women across identities, journeys, and phases of life.

Presented by Pankaj Kharbanda, Managing Director of Rubaru Mr. India, the calendar marks a compelling collaboration between two visionaries who believe that representation must move beyond surface-level glamour and into meaningful storytelling. RUBARU 2026 emerges as a nuanced, cinematic exploration of womanhood -- rooted in strength, sensitivity, choice, and truth.

Amit Khanna shares, "This calendar is not about how women are seen -- it's about how they exist. Each image is aquiet conversation with strength, vulnerability, desire, duty, and freedom. I wanted every frame to feel honest, timeless, and deeply human."

The concept of RUBARU -- meaning face to face -- becomes the soul of the project. Across twelve thoughtfully crafted frames, the calendar reflects women reclaiming space, rewriting tradition, and standing firmly in their individuality. From reimagining mythology to portraying modern realities, the visuals challenge outdated narratives while celebrating lived experiences with dignity and grace.

Pankaj Kharbanda adds, "At Rubaru, we've always believed in platforms that shape confidence and character. With RUBARU 2026, the intention was to support a narrative that honours women not as symbols, but as forces -- grounded, powerful, and unapologetically themselves."

A Stellar Line-Up of Faces Adding depth and resonance to the calendar is a diverse ensemble of celebrated personalities who embody the spirit of the project. RUBARU 2026 features:

Shweta Tiwari, Jaya Bhattacharya, Gulki Joshi, Divya Agarwal, Akanksha Puri, Aneri Vajani, Jamie Lever, Ashnoor Kaur, Tinaa Dattaa, Rohit Verma, Rrahul Sudhir, Komica Anchal, Diandra Soares, Virraaj Babar, Nipun Singh, and Svara Mandlik.

Each participant brings their own lived story, presence, and perspective -- reinforcing the calendar's ethos that empowerment is not one-dimensional, but deeply personal. With its refined aesthetic, old-world elegance, and contemporary relevance, RUBARU 2026 stands as more than an annual calendar -- it is a cultural statement. One that invites audiences to pause, reflect, and meet women rubaru -- face to face -- beyond labels, judgments, and expectations.

