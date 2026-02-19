BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Ampcus Cyber, a global cybersecurity provider focused on proactive threat mitigation and digital resilience, today announced the launch of its CISO Intelligence Council. The Council is a strategic platform to exchange intelligence, collaborate on defense strategies, and shape the future of cybersecurity.

Also Read | 'A True Artist With Guts': Leslee Lewis Applauds Arijit Singh's Decision To Quit Playback Singing.

It brings together a distinguished group of security leaders from major enterprises across technology, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors. CISO members onboarded from the respective regions include Devki Nandan Raikwar, Associate Vice President, PayTM; Vivek Kumar Sinha, Senior IT and Infrastructure Security Leader, ETP Group; Deepak Kumar, CISO, Colorplast Systems Pvt. Ltd. These leaders contribute extensive expertise in enterprise security governance, digital risk management, and regional cybersecurity strategy. The Council also includes senior security leaders across Philippines, Cambodia, Dubai and Malaysia, reflecting its growing regional and international representation.

The CISO Intelligence Council aims to create a platform where security leaders can exchange insights, discuss emerging threats, and shape the future of cybersecurity practices. Through this initiative, Ampcus Cyber seeks to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem by building collaboration among senior leaders responsible for protecting critical digital assets.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal Remember 'Lion-Hearted King' on His Birth Anniversary (See Post).

As part of the council's mission, CISOs will use the platform to share their views & suggestions on enterprise resilience, threat evolution, and digital trust; challenge conventional thinking across industries and borders; influence peers, policymakers, and the cybersecurity industry at large; and collaborate with fellow leaders who are redefining how organizations protect what matters most.

"The launch of the CISO Intelligence Council in India is an important step toward building a collaborative cybersecurity leadership community. This is more than just collaboration. It is about collective leadership and our aim is to bring experienced CISOs together. We want to enable meaningful conversations, drive innovation, and help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks across industries and geographies," said Deep Chanda, Chief Officer at Ampcus Cyber.

With this launch, Ampcus Cyber aims to accelerate knowledge sharing, promote cybersecurity best practices, and support enterprises in building future-ready security frameworks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)