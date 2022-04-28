New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Showcasing the unique connection between art and automobiles, BMW Group India will exhibit the 'Future of Mobility' at the latest edition of India Art Fair being held in New Delhi from 28 April to 1 May 2022.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Art is a beautiful way of seeing the world as it was, is and will be tomorrow. More than ever, India Art Fair reflects a unique blend of art, creativity and a strong awareness of evolving socio-ecological sensibilities. In the same way, BMW Group's pioneering vision is reflected through its vehicles. Our electric vehicles are an expression of a sustainable future. Just like an artist develops a work around a central theme, BMW Group develops its e-vehicles around the core of sustainability - in form, function and emotion. As Joy is reborn, we are excited to share our vision with the world. The BMW iX and MINI Cooper SE have already won the hearts of auto enthusiasts in India. We invite everyone to come and experience the face of progressive e-mobility at India Art Fair."

As the 'Presenting Partner' of the India Art Fair, BMW India has supported the evolution and exposure of modern Indian art and artists since 2012. Through this year's collaboration, BMW India will exhibit progressive e-mobility with an exclusive display of its all-electric range.

The BMW iX is the first electric all-wheel drive vehicle by BMW. As BMW Group's new technology flagship, it presents hallmark 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' with commitment to sustainability. Born electric, the iX imbibes principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials.

MINI is displaying the first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE at India Art Fair. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and legendary go-kart feeling. It will play a significant role in inspiring creative individuals and trendsetters to drive the silent revolution. In addition to the BMW iX and MINI Cooper SE, BMW Group India is displaying another much-awaited upcoming all-electric product.

BMW India will also showcase 'The Future is Born of Art' commission BMW iX car 'Suno' by artist Faiza Hasan. 'The Future is Born of Art' is an initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair which aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group's commitment to promote art, sustainability and innovation. The BMW iX served as a canvas and inspired artists to reflect on the philosophy of 'Sustainable Circularity'. Four selected artists were asked to submit proposals reflecting their unique interpretations of the theme. The winning design by Faiza Hasan will be reflected on the BMW iX as a car wrap and shown at the Fair.

