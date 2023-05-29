VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: GLA University, Mathura and FARE Labs, Gurgaon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster collaboration and advance research in Biotechnology, Microbiology, Food Technology and Analytical Chemistry. The MOU was signed on 13th May 2023, during a ceremony held at GLA University.

Under this agreement, both GLA University and FARE Labs will leverage their respective expertise and resources to promote joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and skill development initiatives.

This collaboration aims to accelerate scientific advancements in biotechnology, microbiology and food technology and facilitate the translation of research findings into practical applications.

GLA University is known for its excellence in education and research. It offers a wide range of academic programs like B.Tech., M.Tech., Ph.D., B.Sc., M.Sc., BA, B.Com, BBA, MBA, Diploma in Engineering, Agriculture, Law and others.

GLA University has a distinguished faculty comprising leading experts in their respective fields. The institute has a strong track record of producing ground-breaking research and contributing to societal development.

FARE Labs is a (NABL) accredited laboratory, renowned for its high-quality testing, calibration, and research services. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals, the lab specialized in testing, calibration and proficiency testing of food and agricultural products, chemicals, paper pulp products, as well as Pharma and fuels. FARE Labs also provides consultancy services for Engineering plants and building a roadmap for its setup and take up projects involving New Product Development and R&D services.

The MOU between GLA University and FARE Labs will facilitate knowledge sharing, collaborative research projects, and student internships. Faculty members, researchers, and students from both institutions will have the opportunity to collaborate on research projects, exchange scientific insights, and access the cutting-edge facilities and resources available at each organization.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Phalguni Gupta, Vice Chancellor, GLA University expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We should organize lectures and short-term trainings regularly for students and faculty members of GLA university from FARE Labs Scientist". He also welcomed all the suggestions given by FARE Labs Scientist on course syllabus. Dr H B Singh from FARE Labs also shared similar sentiments and emphasized the writing projects in collaborations.

The MOU signing ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Prof. Phalguni Gupta, Vice Chancellor, GLA University, Ashok Kumar Singh, Registrar, GLA University, Dr H.B Singh, Sr. Director, FARE Labs & D. Mathur Director FARE Labs, Prof. Dilip Kumar Sharma, Dean (International Relations & Academic Collaborations) GLA University, Prof. Shoorvir Singh, HOD Biotechnology. From GLA University Saurabh Goyal (Sr. V.P.-Corporate Relations) & Bharat Kant Sharma (Sr. Manager-Corporate Relations) shared vote of thanks to FARE Labs Team also Dr Sukhendra Singh were present from Department of Biotechnology, GLA University. The Scientists from FARE Labs including Dr Meenakshi Tripathi, Dr Y.P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar Joshi were also present during the MoU Signing Ceremony.

