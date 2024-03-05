PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: 'Enable - An occupational therapist's journey' a one-of-its kind memoir cum textbook for budding occupational therapists, was formally launched on March 2nd at Tata Memorial Hospital. Originally drafted by the late award-winning Occupational Therapist Aruna Padmakar Tole, HOD of Occupational Therapy at Mumbai's premier Tata Memorial Hospital--'Enable - An occupational therapist's journey' has been redrafted and co-authored by her daughter the noted TIFR neuroscientist Dr. Shubha Tole, and journalist-writer Kalyani Sardesai, ten years after Aruna Tole passed away.

Also Read | Naver To Unveil World's First Web Platform-Based Robot Operating System This Week.

The book was unveiled at the hands of directors C. Pramesh in the presence of Dr Sudeep Gupta. Director Tata Memorial Centre, Padmakar Tole (Aruna Tole's husband), and Capt Prashant Tole (son) at TMH.

"The book was my late mother's long-standing dream and the sum of her life's work," said Shubha Tole. "It took some time and effort to redraft and simplify a technical, para-medical text into a work that can be read and understood by young professionals and students on the cusp of choosing a career".

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To File Nomination Papers on March 5 for Re-Election to Legislative Council.

Given that the original writer is no more--and the massive treasure trove of source material on hand, Shubha reached out to Kalyani Sardesai, and together, they redrafted the book with a first section that is more accessible to a non-specialist audience, and a second that is more technical and has valuable educational details for students and practitioners of OT.

The descriptions of the prostheses, aids and appliances Aruna Tole created are unique original designs, each one customized to the needs of individual patients. Most of her patients were from economically strained backgrounds, so cost and Indian lifestyle were guiding principles in her designs. "A knee and ankle joint must flex completely, or the person cannot squat" she would say, and then go ahead and fabricate one.

Occupational therapy is a branch of health care that helps people of all ages who have physical, sensory, or cognitive problems due to a disease or disability. OT can help them regain independence in all areas of their lives. Occupational Therapists help with barriers that affect a person's social and physical needs. To do this, they use everyday activities, exercises, and other therapies.

The late Aruna P Tole carried out her life's work at the Tata Memorial Hospital, in the rehabilitation of cancer patients from different socio-economic backgrounds. (However, it must be noted that OT is for any patient who has a disability for whatever reason.) Aruna Tole's journey is inspiring for the manner in which she optimized resources and know-how over a career spanning forty years--starting in the sixties, a time when India was still coming to terms with the challenges of Independence. Among her earliest supervisors was the iconic cancer specialist Dr. Jehangir Jussawalla who recognized her talents and wrote her a letter of appreciation that is included in the book. As a result, she touched the lives of many.

In the words of K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Resource Organisation: "People like Aruna Tole need to be honoured by every segment of society because the relevance of their work is much broader than the conventional professionals. Her boundless energy, creativity and compassion made all the difference in bringing much needed life and succor to patients when they needed help, a valuable contribution to humanity. My late wife was one of those touched by her grace and dedication."

"The book includes case studies and experiments she carried out in the course of rehabilitation and demonstrates by example how a gifted and driven professional can go above and beyond the accepted norms and raise the bar. Above all, it brings home the point that no technology is above the human touch," said Kalyani Sardesai.

Published by Authors Upfront, the 300 pages book is priced at Rs.799 and will be available on Amazon.

The book will be donated to medical libraries and OT training programmes across the country as a tribute to Aruna Tole.

Youtube link of the launch: https://youtu.be/125K3hqyxIc?si=kUQltpcCgsrLdGF_

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)