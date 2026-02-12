The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup moves into a pivotal stage on 12 February, with a double-header that could decide the early fate of several nations. In Group A, the tournament favourites and co-hosts India face a spirited Namibia side in Delhi, while Group B sees Sri Lanka host Oman in a morning encounter at Pallekele. With the Super 8 race intensifying, both subcontinental giants are aiming to maintain their unbeaten records against associate nations looking to cause a major upset. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Today's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: February 12

Match No. Fixture Group Venue Time (IST) Match 16 Sri Lanka vs Oman Group B Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad 11:00 AM Match 17 Nepal vs Italy Group C Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:00 PM Match 18 India vs Namibia Group A Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Oman: Morning Clash in Pallekele

In the day’s early kick-off, Sri Lanka welcomes Oman to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The home side is currently grappling with the loss of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga due to injury, but they remain heavy favourites. Maheesh Theekshana is expected to lead a spin-heavy attack on a surface that historically offers significant turn.

Oman must find a way to improve their batting strike rate after a sluggish start to the tournament. For the visitors, an upset victory today is essential to keep their qualification hopes alive, as a second consecutive loss would likely result in an early exit from the competition.

Nepal vs Italy: Afternoon Clash in Mumbai

Nepal and Italy are set to face off in a high-stakes match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are searching for their first points in Group C; Nepal arrives with significant momentum despite a heartbreaking four-run loss to England, while Italy aims to rebound from a heavy 73-run defeat against Scotland.

The tactical battle will likely center on Nepal’s spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane and all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee against an Italian side missing their regular captain, Wayne Madsen, due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Harry Manenti will lead Italy, relying on the power-hitting of JJ Smuts and Ben Manenti to counter Nepal's disciplined bowling. With Nepal having pushed the defending champions to the final ball in their last outing, they enter as favourites to secure their first World Cup win in over a decade. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

India vs Namibia: Evening Clash in Delhi

India enters today’s evening fixture in New Delhi with high confidence following a disciplined victory in their opening match. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to stick with a settled line-up, though the management may consider rotating the pace attack to manage workloads.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, remains a dangerous opponent on Indian tracks. Having pushed top-tier teams in previous editions, the African nation will rely heavily on the left-arm pace of Ruben Trumpelmann and the all-round experience of David Wiese. The short boundaries in Delhi suggest a high-scoring encounter, provided the evening dew does not overly hamper the bowlers.

