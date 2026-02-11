Manila, February 11: Popular food vlogger Emma Amit has passed away after consuming a highly toxic "devil crab" for a social media video at her seaside home in Palawan province in the Philippines. The 51-year-old influencer, known for her adventurous seafood tastings, reportedly began feeling unwell shortly after eating the crustacean on camera. Despite being rushed to a nearby medical facility, she succumbed to respiratory failure caused by powerful neurotoxins found within the crab's tissue.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the content creation community, highlighting the extreme risks associated with "extreme eating" trends. Authorities confirmed that the species Amit consumed was the Zosimus aeneus, commonly known as the devil crab or toxic reef crab. Unlike many other seafood hazards that can be neutralized by heat, the toxins in this specific species are heat-resistant, making the crab deadly regardless of how it is cooked or prepared. Indonesian Influencer Lula Lahfah Found Dead at 26, Father Reveals Cause of Death.

During the video, Amit appeared to be in good spirits, describing the taste and texture of the rare crab to her thousands of followers. However, within minutes of finishing the meal, she reportedly complained of tingling in her lips and extremities, a classic early symptom of neurotoxic poisoning.

Friends present at the scene noted that her condition deteriorated rapidly. "She started having trouble breathing and then lost consciousness," one witness stated. Emergency responders arrived within ten minutes, but the fast-acting nature of the toxins proved insurmountable. Chinnu Pappu Dies: Social Media Influencer Found Dead at Residence, Know Who She Was.

Why Is 'Devil Crab' So Dangerous?

The devil crab is notorious among marine biologists for carrying tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin, the same lethal compounds found in pufferfish. These neurotoxins block the sodium channels in human nerve cells, leading to muscle paralysis and, ultimately, respiratory arrest.

Experts warn that there is currently no known antidote for these specific toxins. Medical treatment is primarily supportive, often requiring the patient to be placed on a ventilator until the body can naturally metabolise the poison. In Amit's case, the concentration of the toxin in the single crab she consumed was reportedly enough to be fatal for several adults.

The tragedy has reignited a debate regarding the safety of "extreme" food content. Over the past year, several vloggers have faced health scares after consuming live insects, poisonous plants, or improperly prepared exotic animals to gain views and engagement.

Marine safety organisations have issued a fresh advisory to the public, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, where the devil crab is common. "This species should never be handled or consumed under any circumstances," a spokesperson for the local fisheries bureau stated. "It is not a 'delicacy', it is a biological hazard."

