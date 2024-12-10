Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Summit, the Anand Rathi Group has announced major investment plans in the State, signaling a boost to employment and education.

The Group's Chairman, Anand Rathi, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, confirmed that the company is planning to invest Rs 200 crore over the next three to four years.

"We are already the largest provider of white-collar jobs in Jodhpur, and now our objective is to expand further. Through this investment, we aim to create employment opportunities for 5,000 people. We have signed an investment of Rs 200 crore in the next three to four years and it is expected that we will get full blessing support from the Rajasthan government," Rathi stated.

In addition to employment, the Anand Rathi Group is making significant strides in education. Rathi revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art educational complex in Pali district, which has lagged behind in educational development. The project, expected to cost Rs 350 crore, will be completed over the next five years.

"I believe that education is big, but there is more need in Pali District which is still a bit backward in the education sector. So, we will build a university educational complex in the next five years at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. We will build a campus so that apart from education, all kinds of hostel facilities are provided to the people, it is our idea to build a modern Education Complex in Rajasthan," Rathi explained.

The Anand Rathi Group has been actively contributing to the state's growth. Rathi highlighted the company's IT operations in Jodhpur, which currently employ over 600 people.

He emphasized the entrepreneurial spirit of Rajasthan, saying, "Rajasthan is a land of entrepreneurs. Historically, the scarcity of natural resources here has nurtured a culture of innovation and enterprise. Rajasthanis have spread across India and the world, excelling in business and contributing back to society."

Speaking about the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Summit, Rathi said the Group is committed to taking up two key projects under the initiative over the next three years, reaffirming their dedication to the state's development.

The investments, totaling Rs 550 crore, are expected to significantly impact Rajasthan's economy, creating jobs, fostering education, and supporting entrepreneurship in the region. (ANI)

