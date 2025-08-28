VMPL

Dusseldorf [Germany], August 28: Andrew Jovic is a Dusseldorf-based art collector, author of the English edition Curatorial Strategies for the Modern Art Collection (ISBN-13 978-3982769226), and independent curator, working between Germany and Croatia (Zadar). His practice focuses on urban-contemporary art and long-term artist development. He is listed in the BMW Art Guide by Independent Collectors and has been profiled by ArtDaily for a documentation-driven approach to collecting.

Jovic announces the English edition of "Curatorial Strategies for the Modern Art Collection," published under his imprint Andrew Jovic Editions. The book sets out a practical framework for building collections--from first studio visits and provenance checks to archival standards, ethics of display and public engagement.

"Collectors are temporary custodians," Jovic said. "The work is to see early, document carefully and protect context over time."

Principles

* Early seeing: studio visits, primary research, direct artist dialogue.

* Documentation: provenance, archival standards, metadata discipline.

* Context & ethics: responsible display, public engagement, long-term view.

* Selection: focus on urban-contemporary trajectories with museum relevance.

Through Andrew Jovic Editions, he publishes compact studies on artists who have shaped urban-contemporary culture. Recent titles consider how street practices inform museums and audiences, including concise guides on figures such as Banksy, Invader and KAWS.

Independent coverage has discussed Jovic's approach and geographic base in Dusseldorf and Zadar, highlighting documentation, artist relationships and public-facing initiatives as pillars of his work.

