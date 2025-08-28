TVS Orbiter electric scooter will be launched today in in India at 12:30 PM. The upcoming model from TVS Motor Company is expected to be introduced under INR 1 lakh and offer specifications and features as per the segment. TVS Orbiter electric scooter is expected to come with LCD console, fresh front-facia likely inspired from TVS iQube and TVS Jupiter. The e-scooter may have LED headlamps on the front with integrated DRLs. More details will be available during the launch event set online. Check out the TVS Orbiter electric scooter live launch streaming link. Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, Scout Sixty Limited, Scout Bobber, Scout Classic, Sport Scout, 101 Scout, Super Scout Motorcycles Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

TVS Orbiter Launch Live Streaming Link

