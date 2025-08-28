Beijing, August 28: Xiaomi 16 series is set to launch in China soon with several upgrades over the Xiaomi 15 series. As per the reports, Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini models have received 3C certification, marking their confirmed launch in the country. Xiaomi 16 lineup is the flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone maker, and it will also be introduced in India. A report suggested that the company would introduce the latest models next month.

All three devices will reportedly be introduced in China at the end of next month, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. According to a report by Gizmochina, 25113PN0EC and 25098PN5AC model numbers have been revealed via 3C certification ahead of Xiaomi 16 series China launch. They reportedly belong to the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro models. "Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini" is a rumoured name, and the actual name will likely differ, " said the report. REDMI 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display Goes on Sale in India Today; Check Specifications, Features and Prices of Each Variant.

Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi 16 lineup is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite successor, i.e. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (rumoured name). The report highlighted that the Xiaomi 16 standard model would be launched with a 6.3-inch display with minimum bezels, the same as the Xiaomi 15 model. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 16 Pro model is rumoured to come with 6.3-inch and 6.8 display versions. The standard model would likely come with an OV50Q sensor and a telephoto lens, and Pro and Pro Max models could reportedly have larger Smartsens sensors and periscope telephoto lenses. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

Besides the display and camera, the report mentioned that the Xiaomi 16 model could come with a 7,000mAh battery, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Max is expected to have a 7,500mAh battery. Both will likely support fast wired charging and wireless charging capabilities. Like last year, Xiaomi will be among the first companies in the world to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor.

