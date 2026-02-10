VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 10: Anlon Healthcare Limited, a research-driven manufacturer of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, announced its unaudited financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26, reporting strong growth across revenue and profitability driven by robust execution and strategic expansion.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Ukhrul for 5 Days After Fresh Firing, Arson Incidents (Watch Video).

During Q3 FY26, Total Income surged 281.5% YoY to ₹35.78 crore, while EBITDA rose nearly 20x YoY to ₹12.54 crore. Profit After Tax turned positive at ₹5.15 crore, with PAT margin expanding to 14.40%. For 9M FY26, Total Income increased 69.7% YoY to ₹121.32 crore, EBITDA grew 115.0% YoY to ₹32.56 crore, and PAT rose 365.6% YoY to ₹18.02 crore, with PAT margin improving to 14.85%.

During the quarter, the Company executed definitive Share Purchase Agreements to acquire a 56.67% stake in Bizotic Lifescience for a consideration of ₹3.79 crore, subject to completion of customary conditions, and successfully completed the acquisition of a 67.48% stake in Apiqo Organics Private Limited for ₹5.40 crore, now a subsidiary of Anlon Healthcare Limited.

Also Read | WhatsApp SIM-Binding: Centre Informs Supreme Court of New Measures To Curb Digital Arrest Scams and Enhance User Safety.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, Chairman & Managing Director, said:"We are pleased to report a strong performance during Q3 and 9M FY26, reflecting the strength of our R&D-led growth strategy, expanding API portfolio, and disciplined execution. Beyond strong organic execution, we have taken decisive steps to accelerate our next phase of growth through strategic inorganic initiatives. With these strategic initiatives, combined with a diversified end-market presence, we remain confident of achieving a ~30% revenue CAGR over the next three years, alongside sustainable and gradual improvement in EBITDA margins, while continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)