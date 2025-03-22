New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Anthurium flowers from Mizoram have been exported for the first time, to Singapore, enhancing India's floriculture export potential, particularly from the northeastern region.

The flagging off of the first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Aizawl, Mizoram, to Singapore was held on February 26, 2025, the commerce ministry stated Saturday.

The consignment, comprising 1,024 Anthurium cut flowers (weighing 70 kg) packed in 50 corrugated boxes, was exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. from Aizawl, Mizoram, to Singapore via Kolkata.

The flowers were sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, Aizawl, Mizoram, and imported by Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd., marking a milestone in the region's floriculture export journey.

Anthurium is one of the most important flowers cultivated in Mizoram, playing a vital role in driving local economic activity, particularly benefiting farmers, including women.

The flower's cultivation has been a source of livelihood and empowerment for local communities. Mizoram also organizes the annual "Anthurium Festival," which promotes tourism and highlights the flower's beauty and ornamental value.

The first-ever export of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore follows the success of the International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) organized by APEDA in collaboration with the Government of Mizoram on December 6, 2024, in Aizawl.

The IBSM witnessed participation from nine international buyers from countries such as Singapore, UAE, Nepal, Jordan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ethiopia, along with 24 domestic exporters.

"The event established important trade connections and market opportunities for Mizoram's floriculture products," the commerce ministry said in a statement Saturday.

India's floriculture exports reached USD 86.62 million in 2023-2024.

This first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore marks a significant step toward expanding floriculture exports, particularly from the North Eastern Region. The region holds immense potential for the export of horticultural and floricultural products.

"APEDA remains committed to supporting this potential through export promotional activities and collaborations with various stakeholders in the region," the commerce ministry said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. APEDA's mission is to develop, facilitate, and promote the exports of agricultural and processed food products from India. (ANI)

