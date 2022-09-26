New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): Memecoin maximalists believe in community over utility.

How true is that? We definitely can not underestimate the advantages of a community-driven token.

Community tokens tighten the bond amongst a group of people and give them a cause to stand for. Aside from that, some community tokens have also made their members rich in past years. The more the word spreads, the bigger the project and the higher the token price.

In preparation for the next bull run, some are looking for the next big cryptocurrencies that will 10X their portfolio. While that is not entirely bad, it is also great to lean towards other community benefits.

In this piece, we'll be introducing two fascinating community-focused tokens. Let's go!

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is the governance token of the Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC). BAYC is an NFT collection that represents bored apes with different characteristics. Some may ask, why create a governance token for some mere JPEGs? BAYC is no mere JPEG. In March 2022, the company recorded sales of 335 NFTs at a total price of USD 95.48 million. That is no ordinary JPEG.

ApeCoin was not just created to govern BAYC. It is also for other ape-related communities created by Yuga Labs. One of the products on Yuga Labs is Otherside. Otherside is a metaverse space, and people can secure land deeds here. The land deeds were initially priced in ApeCoin.

Plus, the token will give members the right to vote on changes, attend events, get merch, and other community rewards. While we can not predict the future of ApeCoin, we trust Yuga Labs to do a great job.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Memes make the internet. While this statement sounds exaggerated, there is some truth right there. Memes make people bond over a joke. It makes the internet lively. Memes also contributed to the widespread use of crypto. The category memecoin gave people a low barrier to entry into the crypto ecosystem as they were very cheap. Memecoins also enables users to form a community and grow in it. However, even though meme coins have become common, it is not an all-round token. It particularly bends towards dog lovers. That's why you'd find tokens like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Dogelon mars, Babydoge, and so on. Is this fair for people who like other pets except for dogs?

Big Eyes was created to change these loopholes in the meme community. Big Eyes is building a community for cat lovers. That's why it is graphically represented with the image of a cute cat. Not long, Big Eyes entered a meme war with Tamadoge, another dog-themed meme project. They went about the war with memes of cats and dogs. One time, Big Eyes made a meme of how it was unique amongst the flock of dog memecoins, and that's the truth.

Big Eyes would do the work to drive genuine hype to its camp in the quest to stand out from other crypto meme projects. It will not just bark, but it will also bite. Big Eyes would incorporate charity donations, community events, content, and competitions into its marketing plan. Not long ago, Big Eyes donated USD 1000 to Luna children. It is also hosting a series of competitions in the community. One of such competitions comes with a reward of USD 250,000 for ten winners.

To enter this competition, users need to:

1. Visit Gleam: https://gleam.io/YUQUi/bigeyes-250k-giveaway

2. Follow Big Eyes on Twitter

3. Input their entries

4. Wait for the drawing day

5. Have a minimum of USD 50 worth of Big Eyes to be considered for the draw

Aside from these, Big Eyes will also create a merch shop and an NFT collection for community members. The sole aim is to foster community relationships. Also, it will ensure that 90 per cent of the total token supply will be given to the community. There will also be no transaction fees on interactions. Big Eyes has so much more to come, as it is an innovative project.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

