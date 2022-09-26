Lilly Singh became famous as a YouTuber from Canada who started making her videos under the pseudo name of Superwoman. It was in 2010 when she started her YouTube journey and soon became a sensation. Lilly also grabbed her own chat show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh with NBC which ran for two seasons. While her professional journey has been extremely successful, her entry into the fashion world was equally admirable. In fact, the social media star should be credited for making gender-fluid fashion so popular. Lilly Singh Gets Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts, YouTuber Shares A Video From The Hospital And Says ‘My Ovaries Have The Audacity To Be Wilding Out’.

One look at Lilly's Instagram account and you're convinced that she doesn't restrict herself to societal norms. She likes making her own rules and that also applies to her closet. Her pantsuits look as powerful as one would expect them to be and the way she carries them, probably makes them even more likeable. Lilly exudes confidence with the way she dresses and makes us wish if we could dress like her. To celebrate Lilly and her love for gender-fluid fashion here's presenting some of her best looks in them. This Is What Lilly Singh Did to Find ‘Sister’ Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019 – See Pic.

The Shaadi Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Make Way For the Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

The Golden Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

She Likes When Formal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Biker Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Colour Blocking Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Modern-Day Rapunzel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Happy Birthday, Lilly Singh.

