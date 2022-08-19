New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has organised a buyer-seller meet in Bengaluru to promote the export of dragon fruit from India, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The meet was organised by APEDA's Bengaluru regional office in collaboration with the University of Agricultural Sciences and KAPPEC, at the GKVK Campus, Bengaluru.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022, Harare Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Harare Sports Club.

APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said, "more stakeholders interaction will be done in future and a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet will be organised for the promotion of dragon fruit and value-added products in order to boost exports."

He pointed toward the collaboration with I.I.H.R. for standardisation of fruit parameters and value-added products to help the industry. The Meet was attended by farmers/FPOs and exporters, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Also Read | Income Tax Return: Here's How to Check ITR Refund Status Online.

APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA has taken a number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of the development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, Hortinet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product-specific campaigns etc. APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)